Massive wave sweeps baby under home during surf competition in Hawaii, rescuers say

A massive wave struck a baby during a surf competition and carried the child under a home, Hawaii rescuers and multiple news outlets said.

Rescuers responded to the incident around 9:15 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, at Ke Iki Road on Oahu, the Star Advertiser reported.

The wave struck three people, including a baby who was sent underneath a home, KHON-TV reported.

Rescuers found the child uninjured, and the two adults declined going to the emergency room, Hawaii News Now reported.

At the time of the rescue, The Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational was happening nearby at Waimea Bay in Oahu’s North Shore.

It’s one of the largest surf competitions in the world, and it only happens when waves reach 40 feet, the Star Advertiser reported.

The competition brought about 50,000 people to the bay, Hawaii News Now reported. And nearly 70 rescues happened in the area, KITV reported.

On the day of the competition, the National Weather Service in Honolulu issued a high surf warning through Jan. 23.

The weather agency predicted 40- to 50-foot feet breaking waves on the North Shore.

“Expect strong breaking waves and powerful currents with ocean water surging and sweeping across beaches, periodically overtopping vulnerable coastal roadways with localized beach erosion,” the agency said.

Rescuers also helped a 14-year-old boy who fell 10 feet from a tree while watching the competition in the bay, KHON-TV reported.

Dad dies snorkeling with family after passenger sees him ‘floating face down,’ cops say

College wrestler vanishes after he’s swept away by ocean wave, California police say

Man vanishes in ocean after raft is swept away and flips, Oregon cops say