Massive waves threaten California, after Ventura rogue wave coast braces for another round

Dangerously high waves and rough waters continue threatening California's central and southern coasts as Pacific storms create powerful swells.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center said on Saturday that high surf and coastal flooding alerts are still present along California's central and southern coasts through New Year's Day with a storm system approaching the state.

Weather stations in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay area said waves can be as high as 20 feet, producing a life-threatening situation for beach-goers. Several viral videos posted on social media showed the waves crashing on the coast, causing damage to roads, loose items and some vehicles. At least eight people have been injured.

The waves damaged government buildings in Ventura County, eroded beaches and prompted water rescues throughout the state.

"Powerful cyclones over the northern Pacific waters are sending this long-period swell (16 - 18 sec) towards Southern California waters, with reported swell heights of 12-17 feet continuing," the Los Angeles station said in a forecast discussion.

Massive waves: Rogue wave in Ventura, California injures 8, people run to get out of its path: Video

Current weather alerts for California

See photos of the destructive waves

December 28, 2023: Large waves break near the beach on December 28, 2023 in Ventura, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of California's coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas.

Large waves crash in to Duncan's Landing north of Carmet, Ca., Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023 due to a Pacific storm pummeling Northern California.

People gather near debris along the beach as large waves roll in on December 28, 2023 in Ventura, California. Dangerous surf churned up by storms in the Pacific is impacting much of CaliforniaÕs coastline with coastal flooding possible in some low-lying areas.

Contributing: Wes Woods II, Cheri Carlson, Tom Kisken; Ventura County Star; Associated Press

Contact reporter Krystal Nurse at knurse@USATODAY.com. Follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @KrystalRNurse.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California waves: Alerts issued for coastal flooding, high surf