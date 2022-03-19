🌱Massive West Sac Art Installation + Virtual Match Day Success

Hey, Sacramento! Let's get you started this Sunday with everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 68 Low: 41.

Two unions representing Sacramento City Unified School District educators and staff have set a strike date as issues over short-staffing continue. If a strike happens, SCUSD says it will have to close all schools due to a lack of available substitute teachers. Thursday's decision to plan to strike starting on March 23 was announced at a rally in support of teachers and staff who feel the district is inadequately staffed. A Fact Finding hearing happened earlier this month and the report was released Thursday. You can read the full report here. (KCRA3) This week, West Sacramento city leaders approved a new public art project that could soon have people doing a double-take. You’ll have to look up — way up — to see the newest public art project. A steel tower along the West Sacramento river levee is more than 100 years old and is now going to be transformed into a head-turning art sculpture. Tamara Johnson is the artist who is creating the piece that she calls a “lighthouse.” “At night, the horizontal rungs of the tower and the house itself will glow, so you will be able to see this piece from very far away,” she said. (CBS Sacramento) Damion Horton, 20, was convicted last September of fatally shooting Dajha Richards, 19, in the chest along Orchard Woods Circle. He has been sentenced to 76 years to life in prison. Horton’s mother, 37-year-old Yolanda Smith of Sacramento, was also arrested at the time for being an accessory after the fact and violating her parole. (CBS Sacramento) Match Day is a national event where more than 36,000 soon-to-graduate medical students across the United States learn their fate for the next three to seven years, depending on their area of specialty. Students spend their fourth year interviewing with residency programs and then rank their preferred choices. For students from the UC Davis School of Medicine, typically Match Day is held in person on the UC Davis Health campus in Sacramento, where students open an envelope. But during this third year of the coronavirus pandemic, the event was once again virtual and students opened emails, instead. 126 matched students will train in 20 specialties, with the majority, with nearly 66% going into primary care residencies. (UC Davis Health) California’s June 2022 election season officially kicked off on March 11 when the nomination period ended for its races. Elk Grove voters will have sizable ballots when they’re mailed in Sacramento County on May 9. Vote centers will be open in the county from May 28 to Election Day, June 7. Check out a summary and analysis at this link. (Elk Grove Citizen)

See In Conversation: Alex Anderson at Crocker Art Museum. Alex Anderson's sumptuous ceramic installations interrogate the connections between Western power structures, sublime experiences, and racial/cultural representation. (11:00 AM)

Try your hand at Modern Macrame Plant Hanger Workshop , presented by Two Knotty Broads at Fair Oaks Village. (1:00 PM)

John Németh and The Blues Dreamers will be at Harlow's downtown. (6:30 PM)

Slothrust will be at the Goldfield Trading Post in Sacramento. (7:00 PM)

This is, perhaps, the prettiest picture I've ever seen of our fair city ! The Ziggurat looks almost majestic. (Instagram)

Ever wonder if that cookie box is recyclable? Or the plastic take-out container? Elk Grove is here for you! Click this link and scroll about half way down the page. Enter your junk and see if it's recyclable! I gotta tell you, this will end a lot of dinner table arguments for us!

Did you know that Rancho Cordova has a concert band? The Rancho Cordova River City Concert Bandis a 501(c)(3) non profit organization made up of approximately 60 volunteer musicians who donate their time and musical talents to present concerts with a broad audience appeal. Their next performance is on April 9th! Check 'em out!

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

Folk Rock "Jamgrass" Stars: Dead Winter Carpenters (March 25)

