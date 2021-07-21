Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast

GILLIAN FLACCUS
·4 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Wildfires in the American West, including one burning in Oregon that's currently the largest in the U.S., are creating hazy skies as far away as New York as the massive infernos spew smoke and ash into the air in columns up to six miles high.

Skies over New York City were hazy Tuesday as strong winds blew smoke east from California, Oregon, Montana and other states. Oregon's Bootleg Fire grew to 606 square miles (1,569 square kilometers) — half the size of Rhode Island.

Fires also grew on both sides of California's Sierra Nevada. In Alpine County, the so-called California Alps, the Tamarack Fire caused evacuations of several communities and grew to 61 square miles (158 square kilometers) with no containment. The Dixie Fire, near the site of 2018's deadly Paradise Fire, was more than 90 square miles (163 square kilometers) and threatened tiny communities in the Feather River Valley region.

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning in Oregon in the state's worst fire season in recent memory choked the local skies with pea-soup smoke but also impacted air quality several thousand miles away.

“We’re seeing lots of fires producing a tremendous amount of smoke, and ... by the time that smoke gets to the eastern portion of the country where it’s usually thinned out, there’s just so much smoke in the atmosphere from all these fires that it’s still pretty thick,” said David Lawrence, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “Over the last two years we’ve seen this phenomenon."

Tony Galvez fled the Tamarack Fire in California on Tuesday with his daughter at the last minute and found out later that his home was gone.

“I lost my whole life, everything I’ve ever had. The kids are what’s going to matter,” he said as he fielded calls from relatives. “I got three teenagers. They’re going to go home to a moonscape.”

The Oregon fire has ravaged the southern part of the state and has been expanding by up to 4 miles (6 kilometers) a day, pushed by gusting winds and critically dry weather that's turned trees and undergrowth into a tinderbox.

Fire crews have had to retreat from the flames for 10 consecutive days as fireballs jump from treetop to treetop, trees explode, embers fly ahead of the fire to start new blazes and, in some cases, the inferno's heat creates its own weather of shifting winds and dry lightning. Monstrous clouds of smoke and ash have risen up to 6 miles into the sky and are visible for more than 100 air miles.

The fire in the Fremont-Winema National Forest merged with a smaller nearby blaze Tuesday, and it has repeatedly breached a perimeter of treeless dirt and fire retardant meant to stop its advance.

A red flag weather warning signifying dangerous fire conditions was in effect through Tuesday and possibly longer. The fire is 30% contained.

“We’re in this for as long as it takes to safely confine this monster," Incident Commander Rob Allen said.

At least 2,000 homes have been evacuated at some point during the fire and another 5,000 threatened. At least 70 homes and more than 100 outbuildings have gone up in flames. Thick smoke chokes the area where residents and wildlife alike have already been dealing with months of drought and extreme heat. No one has died.

Extremely dry conditions and heat waves tied to climate change have made wildfires harder to fight. Climate change has made the West much warmer and drier in the past 30 years and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

On Tuesday, officials temporarily closed all recreational and public access to state-managed lands in eastern Washington due to fire danger, starting Friday. The closure will affect about 2,260 square miles (5,853 square kilometers) of land.

The area on the northeastern flank of the Bootleg Fire is in the ancestral homeland of the Klamath Tribes, which have used intentional, managed fire to keep the fuel load low and prevent such explosive blazes. The tribe lost its hunting, fishing and gathering rights in a court case nearly 30 years ago but the area of lakes and marshes remains central to their culture and heritage.

The tribe, which regained its federal recognition from the U.S. government in 1986 after losing it in the 1950s, has worked alongside the nonprofit organization The Nature Conservancy to use planned fires on the landscape to thin forests in the Sycan Marsh. The area of wetland and high-elevation forest is part of the tribe's traditional homeland and burned in the blaze this week.

“It’s so devastating. The fire burned through a lot of area where I’ve hunted with my father and brother and other folks who have since passed away,” said Klamath Tribes Chairman Don Gentry. “It’s all our aboriginal territory and it’s certainly going to impact big game and cultural sites and resources.”

____

Associated Press Video Journalists Haven Daley in Alpine County, California and David Martin in New York City contributed to this report.

___

Follow Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Smoke from Western wildfires has East Coast gasping

    The skyline of New York City on Tuesday showcased more than just the hazy shades of summer as it was filled with smoke that had drifted in from some 3000 miles away – where dozens of wildfires continue to torch the western U.S. and Canada, led by Oregon’s massive Bootleg fire. Wildfire smoke prompted an advisory from New York health officials as the region's Air Quality Index hit 118, unhealthy for those with breathing problems. Air quality readings well above 100 were also recorded in Boston, Hartford and Philadelphia.Across the border, 500 miles northwest of New York City, Toronto, too was blanketed by a smoky, smoggy layer.More than 80 wildfires in 13 western states have charred nearly 1.3 million acres. The largest, the Bootleg fire, now covers an area about half the size of Rhode Island. It has even created at least two of what are referred to as “fire clouds,” an unusual phenomenon caused by rising smoke. Those clouds can produce their own lightning and essentially cause a fire generated thunderstorm.

  • Bay Area doctor says 4th COVID surge is preventable

    Dr. Colwell says 99% of those hospitalized with COVID-19 at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital are unvaccinated. The concern is that hospitals could be overwhelmed in the next four to five weeks as infection rates increase.

  • Oklahoma woman arrested after commenting on police's 'most wanted' Facebook post about her, authorities say

    An Oklahoma woman was arrested on Thursday after commenting on a police department's Facebook post about her being an accessory to murder, authorities said.

  • Western wildfires growing amid fire, wind and heat

    The massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon has grown to a third the size of Rhode Island. It's one of many fires burning in the western states that are already dealing with extremely dry weather and heat waves. (July 20)

  • Bezos' comments on workers after spaceflight draws rebuke

    “I want to thank every Amazon employee, and every Amazon customer because you guys paid for all this,” the 57-year-old Bezos said during a news conference Tuesday after becoming the second billionaire in just over a week to ride in his own spacecraft. Bezos built Amazon into a shopping and entertainment behemoth but has faced increasing activism within his own workforce and stepped up pressure from critics to improve working conditions. Labor groups and Amazon workers have claimed that the company offers its hourly employees not enough break times, puts too much reliance on rigid productivity metrics and has unsafe working conditions.

  • Is there a solution to the hospitality staff crisis?

    Aside from Covid and Brexit, are there other reasons for the shortage of hospitality workers?

  • California firefighters battle fast-moving blazes

    Extremely dangerous wildfire conditions are forecast in California and southern Oregon on Monday. Firefighters in both states are battling massive wildfires that are burning through numerous square miles. (July 19)

  • Sprawling Oregon blaze expands, while firefighters gain ground

    BLY, Ore. (Reuters) -Stoked by hot, dry winds, the largest of several dozen Western wildfires roared through more drought-parched brush and timber in southern Oregon on Monday after incinerating scores of homes, while firefighters gained additional ground against the blaze. An army of 2,250 personnel battling the so-called Bootleg fire, raging in and around the Fremont-Winema National Forest 250 miles (400 km) south of Portland, had managed to carve containment lines around 30% of the perimeter by late Monday, up from 22% the day before, the Oregon Forestry Department reported. "We are fighting the fire aggressively, and there are active efforts to build a containment line, both direct and indirect, wherever it is safe to do so," agency spokesman Marcus Kauffman said.

  • Oregon Bootleg Fire: Evacuations as largest US fire burns 364,000 acres

    The nation's largest active wildfire forces thousands to evacuate in the state of Oregon.

  • The largest wildfire in the U.S. advances toward Oregon mountain towns

    The threat of thunderstorms and lightning prompts Oregon officials to ask for firefighters from outside the region to prepare for additional blazes.

  • ‘Out of Control’: Wildfire Ravaging Oregon Is Now the Size of Los Angeles

    Oregon State Fire Marshal via ReutersThe Bootleg Fire in Oregon, which erupted in early July and is still only 25 percent contained, has now charred an area the size of Los Angeles, destroying at least 67 homes and 100 buildings.Smoke and heat from the out-of-control blaze have created “fire clouds” that can be seen from more than 100 miles away. One of the clouds threw embers onto fire crews working below, leading to an emergency evacuation of personnel off the fire line. Numerous “slop fires”

  • What is La Niña? The climate pattern – and how it affects our weather – explained

    The La Niña climate pattern is a natural cycle marked by cooler-than-average ocean water in the central Pacific Ocean. What you need to know.

  • 80 large wildfires rage across over 1 million acres in the West

    Wildfires are growing across the western U.S., triggering evacuation orders, as the threat of "dry lightning" prompted red flag warnings and fire weather watches to be issued from central California to northwest South Dakota on Monday.Of note: As temperatures again rise, 80 large wildfires were burning across nearly 1.2 million acres in the West Sunday — 10 more than the previous day, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is so massive it can be seen from space, satellite video shows

    Videos shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration earlier this week show smoke pluming into the air from the Bootleg Fire.

  • Flooding in central China turns streets to rivers, kills 12

    At least 12 people died in severe flooding Tuesday in a Chinese provincial capital that trapped people in subways and schools, washed away vehicles and stranded people in their workplaces overnight. The already drenched city of Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, was hit by 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain from 4 to 5 p.m., the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Henan weather agency. The torrent of rain turned streets into rapidly flowing rivers and inundated subways stations and cars.

  • U.K. issues first ever extreme heat warning

    The United Kingdom's Met Office issued its first ever "Extreme Heat Warning" on Monday, after all four U.K. nations recorded their hottest day so far this year over the weekend.Driving the news: "The impacts from extreme heat are increasing across the U.K. due to climate change," per a June Met Office statement announcing its new amber and red warning system to inform the public of potential widespread disruption and adverse health effects.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic ins

  • PG&E says its equipment may be linked to Dixie Fire

    Pacific Gas & Electric equipment may have been involved in the start of the big Dixie Fire burning in the Sierra Nevada, the nation's largest utility reported to California regulators.

  • Western wildfires: California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire; powerful storms bring more threats

    Powerful storms forecast for parts of the West this week could do more harm than good as "fire clouds" and dry lightning sweep across the region.

  • There's a Wobble in the Moon's Orbit. That's Not Good.

    The quirk could cause unprecedented coastal flooding next decade.

  • China floods: Thousands evacuated as rail stations and roads submerged

    Record rainfall has left more than 12 dead and flooded stations and roads in Zhengzhou city.