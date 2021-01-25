Massive winter storm eyes 1,500-mile stretch of US

1 / 14

Massive winter storm eyes 1,500-mile stretch of US

Alex Sosnowski

A winter storm began unleashing snow and a wintry mix from the central Plains to the Ohio Valley on Monday, and forecasters say its impacts will be far-reaching and multifaceted as it continues to run into Arctic air early this week. Forecasters expect the storm to leave accumulating snowfall along a 1,500-mile-long stretch of the central and eastern United States, and a buildup of ice in parts of those regions that could leave some areas in the dark. AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 20 inches of snow.

The configuration of the storm will cause wintry precipitation to fall at much of the same time for portions of the Central and Northeastern states. As a result, the nearly simultaneous storm for both regions will create a travel nightmare both on the roads and at the airports with major delays and flight cancellations anticipated.

This radar image, captured during early Monday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2021, shows snow (blue), ice (pink and purple) and rain (green, yellow and red) from a storm sprawling over a 1,500-mile-long swath. Even though a gap has developed with the the storm's precipitation, it is forecast to fill back in. (AccuWeather)

Travel conditions will deteriorate from west to east along the Interstate 70 and 80 corridors of the Midwest and the mid-Atlantic regions into Tuesday.

"The Monday evening commute could be at risk of becoming very messy around Baltimore and Washington, D.C. Travel Tuesday morning in areas from New York City to Philadelphia could be delayed," AccuWeather Meteorologists Rob Richards said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

As a wintry mix spreads over the Baltimore and Washington, D.C., areas, snow is forecast to spread over Chicago for the drive home Monday.

The storm is expected to bring all snow to the major cities of Omaha, Nebraska; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; Detroit; New York City and Hartford, Connecticut.

Omaha and Des Moines face some of the heaviest snowfall from the winter storm, with close to a foot of accumulation. Several inches of snow are forecast for Chicago, but even New York City can expect enough snow to make roads slippery.

"Chicago has received only about 50% of its normal snowfall so far this season, picking up 8.6 inches through Jan. 24," AccuWeather Meteorologists Jake Sojda said.

"Following this storm, Chicago could be close to their normal snowfall levels for this season to date," Sojda said.

Meanwhile, New York City will likely trend above average in the wake of this storm. As of Jan. 25, 10.5 inches of snow have fallen on the Big Apple which is 0.1 of an inch above average.

Ice is another component of the storm with freezing rain and or sleet expected to occur from Kansas to New Jersey.

Central Illinois to west-central Ohio could pick up between 0.10 and 0.25 of an inch of ice buildup on trees and power lines with sporadic power outages possible. However, in parts of the central Appalachians, which includes northeastern West Virginia, northwestern Virginia, western Maryland and part of south-central Pennsylvania, even higher amounts of 0.25 to 0.50 of an inch of ice can accrue, which will weigh down trees and branches that can lead to power outages.

Along a large portion of the I-70 corridor, rain will fall at the height of the storm in the Central states, but there will still be episodes of snow and ice. In portions of Kansas and northern Missouri, the rain and ice are forecast to end as a period of snow. Cold air will put up more resistance in the East, where a prolonged icing event will unfold across parts of the Appalachians.

Even a thin glaze of ice or a small amount of snow can make for dangerous driving and walking conditions. Meteorologists are urging people to avoid traveling if possible until the storm has passed and crews have had a chance to clear off roads.

A wintry mix is predicted in Cleveland, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Boston, Kansas City, Missouri, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C. All or mostly rain is expected from this storm in St. Louis, Cincinnati and Richmond, Virginia.

The storm with its snow and ice is forecast to wind down from west to east later Tuesday to early Wednesday.

However, another sneaky storm on its heels is anticipated to track farther to the south on Wednesday with snow possible in areas that will be missed by wintry precipitation from the early-week storm.

More winter storms are expected to roll in from the Pacific Ocean and into California through the end of the month and push inland, keeping the weather pattern quite active in the U.S. That will potentially set the stage for more snow and ice events in the Central and Eastern states lasting into early February.

Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden stops motorcade on return from church to buy bagels from trendy bakery

    First family orders sesame bagels with cream cheese

  • Donald Trump sets up office to push his former administration's agenda

    Donald Trump opened an office in Florida on Monday that will handle his duties as a former US president and seek to further his administration's agenda. "The Office will be responsible for managing President Trump's correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of the Trump Administration through advocacy, organising, and public activism," a statement said. The announcement came on the same day the House of Representatives delivered to the Senate an impeachment article charging MR Trump with inciting insurrection in a speech to supporters before the deadly attack on the Capitol on Ja. 6. The Senate trial is expected to start on Feb 9. In farewell remarks on his last day as president last Wednesday, Mr Trump told supporters: "We will be back in some form." Mr Trump has made no public appearances since flying that day to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Before leaving office, Mr Trump talked with associates about forming a political party called the "Patriot Party," the Wall Street Journal reported. Before leaving office, he pursued unsuccessful legal challenges to overturn his Nov. 3 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, falsely claiming there had been widespread electoral fraud.

  • Biden's latest executive order will require the federal government to "buy American"

    President Joe Biden will continue his flurry of executive orders on Monday, signing a new directive to require the federal government to “buy American” for products and services. Why it matters: The executive action is yet another attempt by Biden to accomplish goals administratively without waiting for the backing of Congress. The new order echoes Biden's $400 billion campaign pledge to increase government purchases of American goods.Be smart: sign up FREE for the most influential newsletter in America.What they're saying: "President Biden is ensuring that when the federal government spends taxpayer dollars they are spent on American made goods by American workers and with American-made component parts," the White House said in a fact sheet.The big picture: Biden’s action kick offs another week in which the president will seek to undo many Trump policies with executive actions, while signaling the direction that he wants to take the country. * Biden will also reaffirm his support for the Jones Act, which requires maritime shipments between American ports to be carried on U.S. vessels. * Last week, Biden signed an order to attempt to raise the minimum wage for federal contractors and workers to $15 an hour.The bottom line: Former President Trump also attempted to force the federal government to rely on U.S. manufacturers for procurement with "buy American" provisions. * But supply chains — with some parts and components made outside of the U.S. — require long and complicated efforts to boost domestic manufacturing. Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • Black family handcuffed at gunpoint by police sues Aurora, Colorado

    Brittney Gilliam had taken her family for a "Sunday funday" when officers with guns drawn ordered her and the four underage girls with her to exit the car.

  • Ex-VA doctor who misdiagnosed patient sentenced to prison

    A former pathologist at an Arkansas veterans hospital has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to involuntary manslaughter in the death of a patient he misdiagnosed. Robert Morris Levy, 54, of Fayetteville was sentenced Friday in federal court. Prosecutors said Levy diagnosed a patient with lymphoma when the patient actually had a small-cell carcinoma.

  • Republican split widens as Donald Trump intervenes in party elections in Arizona

    The acrimonious split within Republican ranks widened over the weekend as Donald Trump made his foray back into politics, backing the re-election of a hard-line supporter as chair of the party in Arizona. His wholehearted support for Kelli Ward was seen by allies as the former president firing a warning shot across the bows of any Republican senators considering backing his impeachment. Underlining Mr Trump’s grip on the Republican grassroots, the Arizona party also voted to censure John McCain’s widow, Cindy, former senator Jeff Flake and governor Doug Ducey, who refused to back the former president’s claims of election fraud. Mr Trump’s intervention came amid reports that he is considering setting up a “Patriot Party” which would spearhead primary challenges to his opponents in the 2022 mid-term elections. The former president has already amassed a massive war chest with his Save America political action committee declaring last month that it had raked in $207.5 million in donations.

  • Police car in Tacoma, Washington, smashes through crowd watching street racers

    Tacoma Police spokeswoman Wendy Haddow said police were alerted to the street racers and a 100-person crowd blocking area streets, according to the News Tribune. When the patrol car responded, the crowd began pounding on the vehicle's windows, she told local media. “He was afraid they would break his glass,” Haddow told the News Tribune, saying the officer sped away from the scene for his own safety.

  • Supreme Court drops Trump emoluments lawsuits over whether he illegally profited from presidency

    The Supreme Court on Monday brought an end to lawsuits over whether Donald Trump illegally profited off his presidency.

  • 9 Houston officers charged, including 1 with murder, in probe of deadly 2019 raid

    The eight other current and former police officers were indicted in what authorities described as a long-term scheme to steal overtime money.

  • California lifts virus stay-at-home order and curfew

    Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted stay-at-home orders across the state Monday in response to improving coronavirus conditions, a surprising move hailed by beleaguered businesses but that prompted caution from local health officials concerned the public may let down its guard. “We’re seeing a flattening of the curve — everything that should be up is up, everything that should be down is down — case rates, positivity rates, hospitalizations, ICUs," Newsom said at a virtual news conference. The turnaround puts California in a starkly different place than it was last month, when some Southern California hospitals overwhelmed by virus patients were crafting emergency plans for rationing care.

  • Behind the scenes of the Trump circus: what three years reporting from Washington taught me

    The first thing you notice about Donald Trump in the flesh is his size. He has a rugby player build: 6ft 3in and 17 stone. His sheer physicality is never quite captured on television. Neatly cut suits hide his bulk from the camera, but in person - especially side-on - it is unavoidable. The second thing is the hair, swept across and back and fixed in place. It is like a crashing wave frozen in motion. And then there is the skin complexion. A warm, yellow hue that draws your eyes after all the speculation about sunbed use. At least, that is the order I remember when seeing him first after moving to Washington DC as The Telegraph’s US Editor in October 2017. After years covering Westminster, I had been sent to try to unpack the Trump phenomenon to British readers, the nature of his appeal and how he was wielding power. For the next three years and four months my working life revolved almost entirely around the president - his moods, his decisions, his controversies, his tweets. There were rallies across America, where he was welcomed like a saviour. There were foreign trips to Hanoi, Singapore, Brussels, Helsinki and London, where he was treated with caution. Most of the time you simply felt swept along by an unrelenting current of news, much of it directed by Mr Trump himself, a master media manipulator.

  • Yemen aid groups call on U.S. to revoke Houthi terrorism designation

    Twenty-two aid groups working in Yemen called on Sunday for the new U.S. administration to revoke the designation of Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi movement as a foreign terrorist organization, saying it puts millions of lives and the peace process at risk. The U.S. State Department has initiated a review of the designation, which came into effect Jan. 19, the day before President Joe Biden's inauguration. The designation freezes any U.S.-related assets of the Houthis, bans Americans from doing business with them and makes it a crime to provide support or resources to the movement.

  • North Korea diplomat 'defects to South Korea': Reports

    South Korean reports say that Run Hyun-woo - an acting ambassador - fled to South Korea in September.

  • Teen held in Indiana killings of 5, including pregnant woman

    Indianapolis police arrested a 17-year-old boy Monday in the killings of five people, including a pregnant woman, who were shot to death inside a home in what the city's mayor called a “devastating act of violence.” The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that the name of the suspect in Sunday's killings was “not being released at this time since the suspect is a juvenile." As officers were investigating, police received information about 4:40 a.m. that led them to a nearby home, where they found multiple adults dead inside from apparent gunshot wounds, Sgt. Shane Foley said Sunday.

  • Republicans back Biden's coronavirus response at a surprisingly high rate, poll suggests

    President Biden is enjoying a honeymoon period, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll released Sunday suggests.Just a few days after assuming office, Biden has received high marks for his response to the coronavirus pandemic and his handling of the presidential transition. More than half of those polled also think he has a chance to unify the country, although only 22 percent have a "great deal" of confidence he'll be able to pull off that feat.Per the poll, Republicans don't seem pleased with some of the executive orders Biden has issued so far, including his reversal of a travel ban on several Muslim-majority nations and the termination of the national emergency declaration at the southern border, but GOP voters are, relatively speaking, somewhat amenable to his coronavirus response. The poll shows 40 percent of Republicans approve of Biden's pandemic leadership. For context, former President Donald Trump's highest approval rating (in regards to his COVID-19 response) among Democrats in the same poll was 30 percent, and that was all the way back in mid-March of 2020.> The more than two-thirds of Americans who approve of Pres. Biden's leadership on the coronavirus includes 40% of Republicans -- a notably high level of support from across the aisle a year into the pandemic. https://t.co/Foyzv1E8Ji> > — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) January 24, 2021The friendly numbers may give Biden some breathing room, ABC News notes, but early tenure bliss generally doesn't last forever.The ABC News/Ipsos poll was conducted by Ipsos Public Affairs' KnowledgePanel between Jan. 22 to 23, 2021 among a random national sample of 504 adults. The margin of error is 5 percentage points. Read more at ABC News.More stories from theweek.com Josh Hawley knows exactly what he's doing Trump must be prosecuted 5 scathingly funny cartoons about Biden's COVID-19 push

  • MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell moves the goalposts on a run for Minnesota governor — again

    The will-he-or-won't-he speculation surrounding a possible gubernatorial run by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is destined to continue at least a bit longer.What he's saying: Lindell told Axios that his focus is currently on proving his (baseless) claims of election fraud. He won't make a decision until that fight is resolved.Get smarter, faster with the news CEOs, entrepreneurs and top politicians read. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here. * "Why would anybody want to run if they had the same machines with the election fraud?" Lindell said Friday. * "It will all get out there, and when it does, we'll see what elections are going to have to be done with paper ballots and no machines. Otherwise, it doesn't make sense to put in everybody's resources and time."Between the lines: While he's leaving the door open, Lindell's comments create a path for bowing out.Why it matters: If Lindell runs, name recognition and his ties to Trump could give him an edge among GOP voters. * Many top Republican officials and consultants think having the unpredictable pillow salesman at the top of the ticket would spell disaster for their efforts to win statewide in 2022.How we got here: Lindell has been flirting with a bid for months, but his commitment to promoting conspiracy theories about the 2020 election — including a much-covered White House visit — has triggered legal backlash and trouble for his business. * Last fall, Lindell said he'd run if Trump won another term. Then, in early January, he told the Star Tribune he was "90-95%" sure he'd jump in and would decide "once we know Donald Trump is our president."Support safe, smart, sane journalism. Sign up for Axios Newsletters here.

  • EU threatens to block exports of Pfizer Covid vaccine

    Britain's Covid vaccine supply is in jeopardy after the EU threatened to block exports of the Belgian-made Pfizer jabs amid a row with UK-based AstraZeneca. Brussels decided to impose tighter controls on exports after reacting with fury to the news that AstraZeneca will deliver 50 million fewer doses to the EU than it had expected. Ministers now fear deliveries of the Pfizer jabs will – at best – be delayed by extra paperwork and that the EU could try to stop doses being sent to non-EU countries after saying it will "take any action required to protect its citizens". In March, the bloc imposed export restrictions on personal protective equipment after it struggled with supply to its member states. On Monday night, MPs accused the EU of acting out of "spite" and trying to deflect blame for its own mistakes in getting vaccination programmes off the ground.

  • Report: Portland mayor pepper-sprayed man who confronted him

    Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler pepper-sprayed a man who confronted him and a former mayor as they left a restaurant Sunday evening, according to a police report. Wheeler and and Sam Adams, who served one term as Portland mayor from 2009 to 2013, had been eating in a tented area at Hillsdale McMenamins Hillsdale Brewery and Public House in Southwest Portland. When the two left, Wheeler said a man, who he did not recognize, approached him — videotaping the mayor and accusing him of dining without wearing a mask.

  • Biden replaces White House doctor with longtime physician

    President Joe Biden has brought back Dr. Kevin O'Connor as his physician, replacing President Donald Trump's doctor with the one who oversaw his care when he was vice president. The White House confirmed that Dr. Sean Conley, the Navy commander who served as the head of the White House Medical Unit under Trump and oversaw his treatment when he was hospitalized with COVID-19, will assume a teaching role at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences. O'Connor, a retired Army colonel, was Biden's doctor during his entire tenure as vice president, having remained in the role at Biden's request.

  • At least 11 killed after fighting erupts in Somalia's Jubbaland: doctor

    At least 11 people were killed on Monday after fighting broke out between the Somali federal army and Jubbaland state forces in the Gedo region of southwestern Somalia, a local doctor told Reuters. Somalia's federal government confirmed there had been fighting, concentrated in the town of Bula Hawa bordering Kenya.