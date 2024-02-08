Massive World War II-era bomb discovered by construction workers near Florida airport

Old M65 bomb weighing 1,000 pounds from the World War II era uncovered by construction workers in Florida. The device was deemed to be inert.

Florida police officers were called to a construction site Tuesday after workers uncovered a 1,000-pound bomb from the World War II era.

According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, his office received a call Tuesday afternoon from construction workers building a college near the Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport. They dug up the bomb in the northeast corner of the airport grounds. Its condition led them to believe it was inactive.

"It is likely that it's probably inert, but because it is so rusted and decayed there is certainly no way of telling," Nienhuis said, adding that they evacuated everyone within a half of a mile radius of the artifact.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office bomb team responded to the scene later that evening, and confirmed the device was inert, Hernando County officials said.

The Brooksville-Tampa Bay Regional Airport was once a World War II military airfield, according to the airport's website. Located approximately 45 minutes north of Tampa, the military airfield was in use from 1942 until late 1945, when it was deemed a surplus.

More: 96-year-old veteran finally receives diploma after leaving high school to serve in WWII

Bomb uncovered by construction workers

The site of today's airport was an auxiliary airfield to MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, which is still active today. Laura Anderson, a spokesperson from the MacDill Air Force Base, said they have the device at the base and are exploring displaying it in a museum.

Anderson said the unexploded ordnance is essentially an empty shell that is not explosive.

She said their teams used old publications and open source device identification resources to determine it was actually an M34 bomb, contrary to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office initial determination of a M65.

According to an archival publication posted by the Borden Institute, a part of the U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, the 1,000-pound M34 series was a sarin cluster bomb that was also the first major nerve agent bomb standardized by the military after World War II.

The National Museum of the United States Air Force notes the M65 was a general purpose bomb that weighed 1,000 pounds and was used against reinforced targets like major infrastructure. There is one on display in the museum's World War II gallery.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Denise Moloney said they believe the device had been there for a "really long time," adding that many places in the county were formerly bombing ranges.

The Citrus County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: WWII-era bomb found near Brooksville-Tampa Bay Airport in Florida