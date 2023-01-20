Mast Drugs robbed at gunpoint; reward offered for info on 2 assailants

Jan. 19—HENDERSON — Police are offering a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to the arrest of two men they say robbed Mast Drug Co. on Dabney Drive on Thursday morning.

Police Chief Marcus Barrow the incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. when the men entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded prescription drugs.

They received some and left, getting into black Toyota RAV4 that was parked outside. Along the way, they "dropped a good deal of the meds in the parking lot," Barrow said.

The men "entered the front and rear passenger area" of the SUV, which Barrow said was made sometime in the 2019 to 2023 model years.

Afterwards, "multiple items of evidence were collected at the scene and from other sources, but we still need the assistance of our community," Barrow said.

Those with information about the incident can contact the Henderson Police Department at 252-438-4141 or Crime Stoppers through the P3 App or by phone at 252-492-1925. The police can also be reached through Facebook Messenger.

Contact Ray Gronberg at rgronberg@hendersondispatch.com or by phone at 252-436-2850.