Mastech Digital, Inc. to Discuss First Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 29, 2020

PITTSBURGH, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The conference call will occur on Wednesday, April 29th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time and will be hosted by Mr. Vivek Gupta, CEO and Mr. Jack Cronin, CFO.

The conference call can be accessed through a listen-only dial-in number or through a live webcast. To listen to the conference call, please dial 877-407-3980. The webcast will be available at http://www.mastechdigital.com via the Investors section. Investors should log on 10 minutes prior to the start of the program.

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days following its conclusion. Domestic callers can access the replay by dialing 877-660-6853 and entering conference number 13702406. International callers can access the replay by dialing 201-612-7415 and entering the same conference number 13702406. The webcast will be available for 7 days on Mastech Digital's corporate website.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, EMEA, India and ASEAN.

Contact:

Donna Kijowski

Manager, Investor Relations

+1-888-330-5497

Donna.Kijowski@mastechdigital.com

