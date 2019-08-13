How Mastek Limited (NSE:MASTEK) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Mastek Limited (NSE:MASTEK) is a company with exceptional fundamental characteristics. Upon building up an investment case for a stock, we should look at various aspects. In the case of MASTEK, it is a company with great financial health as well as a a strong track record of performance. Below, I've touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, read the full report on Mastek here.

Solid track record with excellent balance sheet

In the previous year, MASTEK has ramped up its bottom line by 33%, with its latest earnings level surpassing its average level over the last five years. Not only did MASTEK outperformed its past performance, its growth also exceeded the IT industry expansion, which generated a 21% earnings growth. This is what investors like to see! MASTEK is financially robust, with ample cash on hand and short-term investments to meet upcoming liabilities. This indicates that MASTEK has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. MASTEK seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 1.08x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

NSEI:MASTEK Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

For Mastek, I've compiled three important factors you should further research:

