This Master Bathroom Is a Showstopper (Shop the Look)

It's hard to imagine that before Kristen Peña and her team at K Interiors got to work on this bright and spacious master bathroom, it was a small, dark space. However, according to the interior designer, it looked entirely different before she gutted the original room. "It was our goal to enlarge the space and get as much natural light into the bathroom as possible," Peña tells MyDomaine.

One glance at the finished space, and it's clear that the design pro brought her vision to life. By completely altering the original bathroom and hallway closets to expand the space and reorient the design, Peña was able to make room for a double vanity, walk-in shower, floating shelves, and even a skylight to bring in the sunshine.

What's left is a cheerfully bright space filled with natural textures and sharp geometrical design elements to create added interest. "The homeowners wanted to start completely fresh so everything you see is new," she explains. Curious about how to achieve this look in your own home? Take the full tour and shop the hardware and décor used in the renovation process below.

"My design direction uses natural textures paired with modern lines to create a calm yet interesting environment," Peña says. According to her, the star of the space is the patterned floor.

