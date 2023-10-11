Master Gardener: Hydroponics grower John Naida shares tips

Editor's Note: Master Gardener Susan La Fountain recently conducted a Question and Answer with hydroponics expert John Naida.

Susan: What influenced you to change the way of growing vegetables?

John: We grow produce under the name of Substation Mountain Produce. We do not sell our produce but supply two food banks as well as other needy recipients when yield is high.

Susan: When did you start growing hydroponic?

John: Three years ago, we were looking for a better way to grow produce without working at ground level and the negative aspects of growing in soil. After considerable research, we started using hydroponic growing two years ago, experimenting with different methods to find what suited us best. Last year, we had a solid plan in place and in 2023, we knew exactly how we wanted to proceed.

Susan: What is hydroponic growing?

John: Hydroponic growing utilizes water instead of soil as a growing medium. We use two recirculating methods, drip, and Kratky. The drip method only runs water down the roots of the plant. The Kratky method keeps some of the plants’ lower roots submersed in water. The nutrient solution runs for thirty seconds then is off for a set time depending on individual plant.

Susan: What do you grow?

John: We grow tomatoes (seven varieties, sizes from ¾-inch diameter to 6 inch diameter), peppers (three varieties, nonhot), squash (four varieties), cucumbers, green beans, bunching onions, and strawberries in our outdoor hydroponic systems.

Susan: Where do you grow the plants?

John: Outdoors, we grow in 5-inch by 5-inch square and 4-inch diameter round containers that hold one plant each and 15-gallon pails hold two plants each. We also grow in one 5-foot-high tower with four columns. The tower takes up 20-inch by 20-inch space and holds 48 plants. It is suitable for smaller plants. We grow 96 plants in our high density 4-foot by 22-foot space; we grow 18 strawberry plants in their own 1-foot-by-4-foot plot.

In the winter, plants are grown indoors

Susan: Do you grow inside?

John: During the winter we grow tomatoes, peppers, and strawberries indoors. We grow tomatoes and peppers in 14 tubes in a 2-foot-by-4-foot plot and 18 strawberry plants in their own 1-foot-by-4-foot plot.

Susan: Do hydroponic plants grow faster than soil plants?

John: Our plants generally don’t grow any faster or slower than soil-grown plants.

Susan: What is the cost?

John: The overall cost of our hydroponic growing is slightly lower than ground-growing. Initial costs to set up a hydroponic system are higher and vary by the user’s creativity and resources, but only need to be done once. While ground-growing may need periodic fertilizing, hydroponic gardening utilizes nutrients in the watering system to nourish the plants.

Susan: Are special seeds involved?

John: Hydroponic growing does not require any special seeds. Additionally, seedlings from greenhouse suppliers work fine. We also harvest some seeds from our plants for planting later.

Susan: What are the pros and cons?

John:

Pros

Ease of planting and maintenance, not at ground level

Elimination of soil-borne diseases and insects

No weeding needed.

No problems with pests such as rabbits, etc.

Automatic consistent watering, no draught issues.

Not susceptible to soil-borne diseases and pests

Cons

Higher startup cost.

Need to monitor nutrient levels.

Susan: What chemicals or pesticides do you use?

John: We do not use any chemicals or pesticides, only soapy water to effectively kill insects. We had minor issues with squash bugs on our squash and Japanese beetles on our strawberries. These issues were quickly resolved by spraying plant leaves with a mixture of dishwashing soap and water that quickly kills the bugs.

Susan: What insects or bugs kill or harm your plants?

John: We had three tomato hornworms, but nature took care of them. They were quickly destroyed by braconid wasps that specifically look for tomato hornworms. A female wasp lays her eggs under the skin of a hornworm and as the eggs hatch, the larvae actually feed on the hornworm insides.

Susan: Will you continue to grow the hydroponic method?

John: We will definitely continue to grow hydroponically as it has proven to be very successful for us. There is very little effort required through the growing season. We encourage people to look into it. YouTube has numerous videos that can guide new users.

Susan La Fountaine is a Master Gardener with the Ohio State University Extension Offices in Sandusky and Ottawa Counties.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Master Gardener: Q&A with hydroponics expert Jon Naida