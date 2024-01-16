Master Gardeners promote reading throughout county

Jan. 16—Members of the Ashtabula Master Gardeners are encouraging county residents to read a book called "Nature's Best Hope," said member Melanie Todd.

The group went to the Ashtabula Public Library on Monday and is scheduled to be at Topky Library today.

"We are sponsoring an all-county reading [option]," she said.

The gardeners are hoping people will read the book, written by Doug Tallamy, and come to meet him in a June 7 appearance at Lakeside High School, Todd said.

The event will be free for Ashtabula County residents and focus on how to improve the natural world.

Todd said the program was made possible by the sponsorship of The Robert S. Morrison Foundation, The Ashtabula Foundation and Dominion East Ohio.

The club is interacting with library visitors and giving out books and cookies during planned trips to nine libraries, she said.

She said an April 22 dinner is planned for April 22 that will more fully explain the program.

Todd said the Northeast Ohio Pollinator Society is also involved in the project and wants to give people gardens.

"We just give you everything you need to turn 60 square feet into a pollinator habitat," the group states on promotional material.

The group was formed in 2022 through the efforts of the ACMG, the Ashtabula Soil and Water Conservation District and the Ashtabula county Beekeepers.

The kits include a weed barrier, 36 plants and information about the plants.

"All we ask of you is you is to read a book," states a poster the group circulates at the libraries.

The pollinator group, sponsored by the Ohio State University Extension Office, has scheduled webinars on pollination every other Wednesday from now through March 6. People can register at go.osu.edu/NEOPS.