Master Google Sheets And Microsoft Excel With This Duo Bundle

No matter your workplace, chances are you’ve used either Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel or have heard of the programs. Microsoft Excel has helped everyone from project managers to office managers make their workload more streamlined, while Google Sheets serves a similar role for professionals. Both programs can be invaluable tools in the professional space, but mastery of them can be a challenge that at times baffles those who are usually proficient in both.

The Premium Google Sheets & Microsoft Excel Certification Bundle could be just what you need to set yourself apart from the competition. And even if you’re not actively seeking employment, it’s a well-rounded tool that can give you a refresher on the Google Sheets and Excel skills you already have.

Valued at $2,200, this 11-course bundle is available for a limited-time price of $39.99. Individually, each course costs $200. This package is chock-full with 285 lessons.

Courses in this bundle include Excel: Master Excel Charts in an Hour, Go Fast with Google Sheets (Excel Alternative), and Google Sheets for Excel Users, among other information-filled classes.

The included information isn’t just for those new to Google Sheets or Microsoft Excel. If you’re someone who already has a surface-level understanding of the programs, then courses such as Master Reporting Automation with Google Sheets, SQL: Master SQL Database Queries in Just 90 Minutes, Microsoft Excel: Top 50 Excel Keyboard Shortcuts in 20 Minutes, and others offer insightful information that can enhance your experiences with both programs.

Each course included in this 11-pack bundle has received four or more stars from verified purchasers. Lifetime access to each course is offered with purchase.

Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are titans not just in the workplace, but they’ve served useful purposes in people’s personal lives, as well. Take advantage of this deal for its low price of $39.99 and feel confident in your abilities with both programs.

Prices subject to change.

