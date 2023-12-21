With new master plan for Newport News Williamsburg Airport underway, residents push for more airlines

Hampton resident Ghana Smith doesn’t live far from the Newport News Williamsburg Airport, but she almost never flies from there because of the lack of airline options or competitive prices.

“I really feel bad about the airport in its current state because it has so much potential,” Smith said. “I feel like it’s just not being tapped into. And so, as a result, I’m flying out of Norfolk, I’m flying out of Richmond… I have an airport that’s 15 minutes from my house that I just cannot use. And that’s sad.”

Smith is one of many area residents who recently expressed disappointment over the state of the airport, where American Airlines is currently the only commercial carrier. However, airport officials hope to change course and set the airport on a path to success.

They are currently developing the Airport Master Plan — a document that guides the airport’s future for the next five to 20 years. Once complete, the master plan should detail anticipated large projects, air and passenger studies, and airport business forecasts.

Last week, airport executives and planners met with community members to discuss work on the master plan, including an assessment of the airport’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities.

Experts cited competition from neighboring airports as one of the biggest threats. The airport has struggled in recent years and has essentially been squeezed out of the southeastern Virginia commercial air service market by larger airports in Norfolk and Richmond. The airport has seen a sharp decline in passengers — from more than 1 million travelers in 2012 to about 150,000 in fiscal year 2023.

Earlier this year, Avelo Airlines discontinued service from the regional hub, citing “market factors” that exceed the control of the airport or the Peninsula Airport Commission.

The airport’s commission fired Executive Director Mike Giardino, hoping that different leadership would bring more commercial air service. There was also a shake up of commission membership, with former Newport News City Council member Sharon Scott removed and replaced with business executive John Lawson II.

Speaking at the public input event held Dec. 14 at Virginia Peninsula Chamber of Commerce in City Center, Interim Executive Director John Borden said the airport is currently in discussions with multiple airlines in the hope of bringing more to the airport. However, he wouldn’t speculate on when a new airline could be announced.

“We’ve continued to talk, we’ve continued to go to conferences, but there’s nothing concrete yet,” he said.

Newport News resident Roslyn Campbell, one of the attendees at last week’s meeting, said one airline is “not satisfactory.” While Campbell described American Airlines as “a good airline,” she said it is “not enough for a town of our size.”

Newport News resident Evette Young said the airport is a “ghost town,” and she often wonders “how they are hanging on.” She said she doesn’t use the airport nearly as much as she used to due to reduced services.

“I’m really disappointed because the airport was thriving at one time,” she said. “It was really good.”

Despite her frustrations, she said she’s optimistic about the airport’s future and hopes the master plan “comes to fruition.”

“I just don’t want this place to go down,” Young said. “I want it to grow and to flourish, and I know that it can.”

Despite only having one commercial carrier, the airport also derives revenue from general aviation traffic and hangar rentals, as people fly and charter smaller private planes.

Fabio Bendana of Passero Associates, which is helping develop the master plan, said one of the opportunities for the airport is the amount of land it owns. Officials said the airport has about 222 acres of available land that could be used for commercial development. Bendana mentioned hangar space and runways as potential uses for undeveloped land.

He described the existing airport terminal, which opened in 1992, as “an aging facility.” He said there is an opportunity to make improvements to the building to make it more welcoming to the community.

Lisa Cheung, a senior airport planner with Passero Associates, said the master plan will also take into consideration emerging technologies that are expected to shake up the industry — such as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, which uses electric power to take off and land and would be better for the environment.

Borden said the airport may also consider concepts like pilotless planes when mapping out the future.

Officials at the public input event said the master plan process won’t be finalized until 2024 or 2025. Bendana said it’s too early to definitively say how the airport will proceed until the process is finished.

Around 50 community members turned out for the event. Bendana said the most common feedback he heard from residents is that there should be “more air service.”

“I’m very glad to see a lot of people coming over,” he said. “Because I think it’s very important for the community to support and to use (the airport), because if you guys don’t use it, it’s gonna disappear.”

