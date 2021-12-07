Master P's son Hercy Miller, a freshman on Tennessee State's basketball team, has entered the transfer portal: Report
Tennessee State freshman guard Hercy Miller, the son of hip hop mogul Master P., has entered the transfer portal, according to Stadium insider Jeff Goodman.
Miller, who signed a $2 million NIL deal with Web Apps America during the summer, has played sparingly at TSU.
Hercy Miller has entered the transfer portal, the portal told @stadium.
Miller is the son of Master P. He played 3 games this season as a freshman guard at Tennessee State, averaged 3 points in 11 minutes per game.
He also signed a $2 million NIL deal with Web Apps America.
Miller was ruled out for the season on Nov. 30 after suffering a hip injury. He averaged 10.20 minutes in six of TSU's first seven games.
He also averaged 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds. He had one assist and three steals.
Miller was a three-star recruit from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He said he chose TSU after also having scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, LSU, UCLA, USC, Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona and Georgetown.
TSU (1-6) plays IUPIU Friday at Gentry Center (6 p.m.) and at Lipscomb Sunday (4 p.m.).
