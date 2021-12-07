Master P's son Hercy Miller, a freshman on Tennessee State's basketball team, has entered the transfer portal: Report

Hercy Miller, left, with his father hip-hop legend Master P., committed to play basketball Friday at Tennessee State.

Tennessee State freshman guard Hercy Miller, the son of hip hop mogul Master P., has entered the transfer portal, according to Stadium insider Jeff Goodman.

Miller, who signed a $2 million NIL deal with Web Apps America during the summer, has played sparingly at TSU.

Miller was ruled out for the season on Nov. 30 after suffering a hip injury. He averaged 10.20 minutes in six of TSU's first seven games.

He also averaged 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds. He had one assist and three steals.

Miller was a three-star recruit from Minneapolis, Minnesota. He said he chose TSU after also having scholarship offers from Vanderbilt, LSU, UCLA, USC, Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona and Georgetown.

TSU (1-6) plays IUPIU Friday at Gentry Center (6 p.m.) and at Lipscomb Sunday (4 p.m.).

