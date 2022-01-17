Master P's son Hercy, who transferred from Tennessee State basketball, tweets he's headed to Xavier

In this article:

Hercy Miller, left, with his father hip-hop legend Master P., transferred from Tennessee State in December.

Former Tennessee State basketball player Hercy Miller, the son of hip-hop mogul Master P, indicated on Twitter Monday he has transferred to Xavier.

Miller tweeted "GOD opens doors, no man can shut #DreamBig #MLK" along with a photo of himself at Xavier's Cintas Center.

Miller signed with TSU last spring after also receiving scholarship offers, he said, from Vanderbilt, LSU, UCLA, Southern Cal, Missouri, South Carolina, Arizona and Georgetown.

He signed a $2 million name, image, likeness sponsorship deal with Web Apps America after signing with TSU.

After playing in six games Miller suffered a hip injury that required surgery and cut short his freshman season. He was averaging 2.0 points and 0.8 rebounds.

Master P. told The Tennessean on Dec. 8 Hercy was transferring because he didn't believe TSU was equipped with the proper medical staff to care for the injury.

Master P also said Hercy's NIL deal is still intact as long as he remains a college athlete.

