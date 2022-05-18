Mastercard to cover employee travel, lodging for out-of-state abortions

FILE PHOTO: Illustration photo of a Mastercard logo on a credit card
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Mastercard Inc on Wednesday said it will fund travel and lodging for employees seeking abortions outside their home states from June, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Companies including Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Tesla have rushed to the aid of their U.S. employees as several states tighten abortion restrictions.

The country's top court is also set to overturn a 1973 ruling which legalized abortion nationwide, according to a leaked initial draft majority opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Three of the six major U.S. banks have already taken initial steps towards the effort. Citigroup Inc began covering travel expenses for employees who go out of state for abortions in March, the first major bank to do so.

Peers JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs Group Inc are also reviewing its policies that cover abortion benefits for employees.

Besides expenses related to pregnancy terminations, Mastercard will also cover surrogacies, adoption services, vasectomies and access to contraception, the memo said.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks says it will cover abortion travel costs for employees, joining Amazon, Tesla

    Starbucks (SBUX) is one of the latest companies to offer reimbursement to their employees for travel costs when they seek reproductive care in other states, including abortion. Several other major companies, including Citigroup, Yelp, Lyft, Levi’s, and Amazon, have also announced that they would cover travel expenses for workers with limited access to safe abortion procedures in their home states.

  • Starbucks, joining Amazon, offers to cover travel costs for abortions

    "Regardless of what the Supreme Court ends up deciding, we will always ensure our partners have access to quality healthcare," Starbucks said in a letter to employees.

  • Looking to buy a house? Builders are betting you’ll have to rent instead

    Most families want to own their own homes, but builders are betting that surging mortgage rates will force more people to rent. So they’re building more rental units at the expense of single-family homes.

  • Amazon, Clorox on Bank of America List of Stocks Hurt by Inflation

    Inflation is rampant, as you've undoubtedly noticed during your recent shopping trips. Consumer prices soared 8.3% in the 12 months through April. In your investing, you might want to stay away from stocks that suffer during inflationary periods.

  • Guatemala president says won't attend U.S. summit after political tension

    Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said on Tuesday he would not attend next month's Summit of the Americas, a day after the United States criticized the Central American country for appointing its attorney general to serve another term. "They're not going to invite me to the summit anyway, but I sent (the message) that I will not go," Giamattei said during an event hosted by the Mexican embassy south of Guatemala City. The Guatemalan president did not give a reason, but his decision adds to a growing list of leaders from Latin America who have cast doubt on their attendance at the summit due to be hosted by the United States in Los Angeles.

  • Dow Falls More Than 1,000 Points After Disappointing Retailer Earnings

    U.S. stock indexes fell sharply, with the Dow dropping more than 1,000 points following signs that rising costs were weighing on some companies’ profits.

  • Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Dynatrace's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. With me on the call today are Rick McConnell, chief executive officer; and Kevin Burns, chief financial officer.

  • NYC Won’t Bring Back School Mask Rule Despite Surge, Adams Says

    (Bloomberg) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams said he has no plans to reinstate a mask mandate in public schools, even after health officials this week raised the city’s Covid-alert level to “high” and advised wearing face coverings indoors. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Sink on Earnings, Growth Fears; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% o

  • Dow transports suffer unanimous selloff toward a 14-month low

    The Dow Jones Transportation Average nosedived 1,031 points, or 7.0%, in afternoon trading Wednesday, will all 20 components trading lower, putting it on track for a 14-month closing low. That puts the Dow industrials on track for the biggest one-day decline since it lost 7.7% on June 11, 2020. Of the index's biggest losers, shares of trucker Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. tumbled 12.4%, car rental company Avis Budget Group Inc. sank 10.9% and trucker J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. dropped 9.

  • After Cisco Reports, Will There Be a Tradable Rally?

    Cisco Systems is expected to report their latest quarterly earnings after the close of trading Wednesday. In this daily bar chart of CSCO, below, we can see that prices have skidded lower from late December to last week. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been weak since late December but shows some very recent stability.

  • Vast Swath of US Is at Risk of Summer Blackouts, Regulator Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- A vast swath of North America from the Great Lakes to the West Coast is at risk of blackouts this summer as heat, drought, shuttered power plants and supply-chain woes strain the electric grid. Power supplies in much of the US and part of Canada will be stretched, with demand growing again after two years of pandemic disruptions, according to an annual report. It’s among the most dire assessments yet from the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, a regulatory body that

  • Former pharmaceutical exec Martin Shkreli released from prison

    Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive known for raising the price of a lifesaving drug more than 40-fold, has been released from prison, where he had been serving a seven-year term for fraud. The early release of the 39-year-old Shkreli from a low security prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania was confirmed on Wednesday by the prison and by Benjamin Brafman, who represented Shkreli at his 2017 criminal trial. "Martin Shkreli has been released from Allenwood prison and transferred to a BOP halfway house after completing all programs that allowed for his prison sentence to be shortened," Brafman said in a statement, referring to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

  • This is how much money Americans think they need to be considered wealthy

    Charles Schwab's annual Modern Wealth Survey also asked 1,000 Americans how much they needed in order to live comfortably.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    As a result, the crypto market has fallen 58% from its November high, erasing $1.7 trillion in value. Additionally, blockchain technology has the potential to disrupt the financial system, making payments and savings products more efficient. Decentralized finance (DeFi) has the potential to reshape the world.

  • Elon Musk doesn’t want to buy Twitter anymore, but Twitter can squeeze $1 billion — or more — out of him anyway

    Reducing the price or allowing Musk to abandon the deal without a penalty would breach Twitter’s duty to its shareholders.

  • Twitter says it's committed to enforcing Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout deal even as he appears to hesitate

    Twitter and Musk agreed to certain rules to ensure the deal closes, including a specific clause that forces the billionaire to complete the buyout.

  • Carvana, the 'Amazon of Car Dealers', Is in Deep Trouble

    When Ernie Garcia spoke with analysts during Carvana's earnings call last month, the company's chief executive officer said the used-car retailer's first-quarter had been "challenging." "Some quarters are bumpier than others," Garcia said, according to a transcript of the call. The company had just posted a "confidence shattering quarter," in the words of J.P. Morgan, as it reported a wider-than-expected loss of $2.89 a share, much higher than the FactSet's expected loss of $1.44 a share.

  • This Ridiculously Cheap Warren Buffett Stock Could Make You Rich

    Warren Buffett has become an investing icon. Warren Buffett has a penchant for buying value stocks, and so it's worth keeping in mind his advice that "it's far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than a fair business at a wonderful price." With that in mind, let's see why one of his holdings, RH (NYSE: RH), could qualify as the rare "wonderful business selling at a wonderful price" -- meaning that it could very well make you a lot of money provided you have some patience.

  • ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 8 New Stock Picks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss Warren Buffett’s 8 new stock picks in 2022. If you want to read about some more Buffett stock picks, go directly to ‘Greedy When Others are Fearful’: Warren Buffett’s 4 New Stock Picks in 2022. There are few value investors who have accumulated as much fame as Warren Buffett of […]

  • 3 Big Mistakes You’re Probably Making at Costco

    Costco is one of several membership-based retail stores along with Sam’s Club and BJ’s. Many Costco members really love the store as a result of the savings it provides and the wide variety of high-quality products it offers. Chances are, one of your big reasons for joining Costco is a desire to get the most bang for your buck. You'll have a number of options for how to cover your Costco shopping costs, including paying with cash or check.