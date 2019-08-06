Mastercard Credits Key Acquisitions For Recent Wins

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) provides the payment rails for money to travel from its cardholders' accounts to merchants' accounts every time one of its cards is used to make a purchase or pay a bill. By doing this without taking on any credit risk -- leaving that to the card-issuing financial institutions -- Mastercard consistently produces robust top- and bottom-line growth with high operating margins, leading it to S&P 500-crushing returns over the trailing one-, five-, and 10-year periods.

When the company reported its 2019 second-quarter results, the excellence continued. Revenue rose to $4.11 billion, a 12% increase year over year, and adjusted earnings per share grew to $1.89, a 14% increase over last year's second quarter. The strong revenue and earnings growth were driven by a 6% increase in cards in circulation and an 18% growth in switched transactions, the number of times Mastercard products were used.

Close-up of a gold-colored credit card showing part of the number and the EMV chip. More

Mastercard's new acquisitions are giving the company new capabilities and an extended reach. Image source: Getty Images.

Winning with acquisitions

Beyond the advantages Mastercard's business model creates, CEO Ajay Banga also credits several acquisitions the company has made in recent years for driving growth. During the conference call, he said, "I would say most of our acquisitions, even over the past few years, have been platform-oriented, or in a couple of cases oriented toward skill sets we didn't have. ... So we can add into what we have and then sell as a bundled service in our system."

Let's take a closer look at some recent acquisitions that Banga called out this quarter.

1. Vocalink

Vocalink provides real-time ACH (automated clearing house) payments to banks and financial institutions. Mastercard acquired the London-based fintech company in early 2017 for $920 million. In the second quarter, Vocalink was given credit for another large partnership with a network of financial institutions in Scandinavia. Banga said:

First, we recently announced a partnership with P27 Nordic Payments Platform, owned by six of the largest banks in the Nordics to provide a leading-edge real-time and batch multicurrency payment platform across the region. This new platform leverages our Vocalink assets [and] will replace the existing payments infrastructure and provides instant and secure payments across the region.

In the press release announcing the partnership, Mastercard said the partnership would lower costs and provide instant payments across multiple countries and currencies, the first in the world of its kind . Without Vocalink's capabilities, it seems that such a system would not have been possible.

2. Transfast

Earlier this year, Mastercard and Visa (NYSE: V) entered a bidding war for Earthport, a fintech company that enables cross-border payments between 87 different countries. After Visa finalized the deal, Mastercard shifted gears and acquired Transfast, another company in the cross-border-payments space.

A cross-border payment transaction takes place when the buyer's and seller's banks are located in two different countries. For instance, when American tourists fly to London and purchase Big Ben souvenirs, they participate in cross-border payments. Cross-border payments are a huge business, with e-commerce, international remittance payments, tourism, and global business transactions reaching as much as $22 trillion in 2015.