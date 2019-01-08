Mastercard ditches letters for its new logo in iconic brand move

No more words. That's the strategy credit card company Mastercard is taking with its logo.

In a move to make the Mastercard trademarked red and yellow circles even more iconic, the symbol will be used without the word "Mastercard" inserted or accompanying it, the company says.

Wordless versions of the Mastercard symbol will now be used on credit cards, at retail and in other sponsorship uses. “Reinvention in the digital age calls for modern simplicity,” Mastercard's chief marketing and communication officer Raja Rajamannar said in a statement.

Already, 80 percent of people recognize the company's symbol without words, he said. “We felt ready to take this next step in our brand evolution," Rajamannar said. "We are proud of our rich brand heritage and are excited to see the iconic circles standing on their own.”

The company, founded as Interbank Card Association in 1966, began using the interlocking circles more than 50 years ago. “We live in a time where, increasingly, we communicate not through words but through icons and symbols," Michael Bierut, partner at design consulting firm Pentagram, said in a statement.

“Now, by allowing this symbol to shine on its own, Mastercard enters an elite cadre of brands that are represented," Bierut said, "not by name, but by symbol: an apple, a target, a swoosh.”

We usually don’t like to name drop, but we think we can make an exception… https://t.co/dBYylvH0MF pic.twitter.com/Qk2Qa4ZJlc — Mastercard (@Mastercard) January 7, 2019

Mastercard made the announcement Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas as a move to adapt "to a digital environment" by becoming "a symbol brand," noted tech blogger and podcaster Stacey Higginbotham on Twitter.

Today at CES Mastercard is "adapting to a digital environment" by becoming "a symbol brand."



This means it is dropping the word Mastercard and going by that red and yellow logo. So the digital future is apparently pictographs.



— Stacey Higginbotham (@gigastacey) January 7, 2019

Some hailed the move. "Great example of #iconography standing alone," tweeted design, branding and communications professional Karen Viray.

Mastercard announced it will be removing it’s name from it’s logo. The red/yellow circles have been synonymous with their brand for over 50 years. Great example of a #iconography standing alone. #logodesign pic.twitter.com/c5Mth325WJ — Karen Viray (@KarenMViray) January 7, 2019

But some had nits to pick. Axios correspondent Felix Salmon noted on Twitter there's still a few letters involved: "a tiny yellow" trademark symbol remaining, "like some kind of buzzing insect."

My favorite thing about the new MasterCard logo is that they tried *so hard* to get rid of all the letters and keep it clean — but still couldn’t avoid adding a tiny yellow “TM” on the bottom right, like some kind of buzzing insect pic.twitter.com/4oVH391xup — Felix Salmon (@felixsalmon) January 7, 2019

