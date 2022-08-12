Mastercard Faces Retailer Backlash Over Installment Payments

Jenny Surane
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Mastercard Inc. is facing pushback from retailers over a new product that allows customers to pay off their purchases in installments.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The payments giant has begun telling merchants and their banks that it will charge retailers 3% of a purchase price each time a consumer opts to use the new program, according to people familiar with the matter. Retailers will be automatically enrolled for Mastercard’s new buy-now, pay-later service, though they will have a chance to opt out.

The price tag came as a surprise to some of the country’s largest retailers, many of which have already negotiated separate deals with credit-card issuers and buy-now, pay-later providers that may limit them from offering competing services to their customers. Others, however, are embracing the new service, given that the 3% cost, while higher than any of Mastercard’s normal rates for accepting credit cards, is less than what most standalone buy-now, pay-later providers charge for their products.

“The promise of BNPL will fully be realized when everyone benefits -- lenders, merchants and, ultimately, the consumer,” Chiro Aikat, executive vice president for products and engineering at Purchase, New York-based Mastercard, said in an emailed statement. “When we built our program last year, we were deliberate in enabling another seamless and transparent way to pay, with the same levels of trust and security that’s expected from Mastercard.”

The conflict is the latest episode in the long-running drama between retailers and Mastercard and rival Visa Inc. Merchants have grown increasingly vocal about the cost of accepting electronic payments, with processing fees soaring to $137.8 billion last year alone, according to industry publication The Nilson Report.

Afterpay, Klarna

Mastercard debuted the installments program last year as part of the networks’ response to a surge in consumers’ interest in splitting up the cost of their purchases. The move came after financial-technology companies focused on the buy-now, pay-later space -- firms such as Afterpay and Klarna -- had already siphoned away as much as $10 billion in annual revenue from banks, according to McKinsey & Co.

By the time it was ready to announce the new service, Mastercard had already partnered with lenders including store-card provider Synchrony Financial and Barclays Plc’s US card unit to develop the new product. The idea was that those lenders and others, along with fintech upstarts and firms that offer digital wallets, would be able to approve consumers for an installment loan before a purchase or offer the option during checkout.

Within months, Mastercard announced that retailers including Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and Bass Pro Shops had agreed to work with the network on launching the new service. In June, technology giant Apple Inc. announced it would use Mastercard for its new Pay Later product.

“By using the Mastercard network, Apple Pay Later just works with Apple Pay and requires no integration for merchants,” Apple says on its website.

Food, Gas

Still, other retailers -- some in the fast-food industry, along with gas stations and convenience stores -- have told the network in recent months that they’re opting out of offering the new service, according to some of the people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing internal discussions. In most cases, that was because retailers worried about their customers taking out installment loans to pay for smaller purchases, the people said. They didn’t want consumers to become dissatisfied paying off a tank of gas or meal months after it was gone.

Mastercard wasn’t intending to target such merchants, however, as it sought to line up participants for the new program, one of the people said. It also set a $50 minimum for buy-now, pay-later purchases as part of its efforts to protect consumers.

The company said it would compile a list of those merchants that have opted against accepting the new service, but some retailers bristled at that idea, fearing it might drive customers away. Instead, Mastercard will inform card issuers which retailers have opted out of the service so they don’t promote or authorize those transactions from those merchants, according to one of the people. Digital-wallet providers won’t make the option available when customers check out at those retailers, the person said.

Swipe Fees

Mastercard and Visa have long faced ire from merchants because they set the fees retailers are charged each time a consumer swipes one of their cards at checkout. Banks collect the bulk of those so-called swipe fees before handing over a slice of them to the two payments giants.

Merchants were handed a recent win in the battle over swipe fees when two US senators introduced legislation that would give merchants the ability to route credit-card transactions over alternative networks. The move came after Visa and Mastercard introduced a series of changes to swipe fees earlier this year, sparking outcry among retailers who say they’re already dealing with the effects of inflation at a 40-year high.

“This carries all kinds of new dimensions that go beyond the frustrations with credit cards,” Doug Kantor, general counsel for NACS, a trade group representing the convenience-store industry. “It’s definitely a source of frustration. Nobody should be automatically opted into any service in this context. And, frankly, the service that they’re offering doesn’t make sense for lots of retailers.”

(Updates with additional program details in 11th paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Apple’s Big Rally Gives Stock Bulls Something to Cheer About

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors trying to decipher if the stock market rebound has staying power, Apple Inc. holds a clue.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single QuarterThe world’s most valuable company has the biggest influence in

  • Apple Stock Rises Ahead Of iPhone 14 Debut, Fall Product Launch

    Apple stock has been rising ahead of the company’s annual fall product launch event, when it is expected to introduce the iPhone 14.

  • Leuthold’s Paulsen Says Markets Should Ignore Fed as Financial Conditions Ease

    (Bloomberg) -- Veteran investor Jim Paulsen says stop worrying whether the Federal Reserve is done raising interest rates because the tightening cycle for financial assets has already ended.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved SearchThe Snowballing US Rental Crisis Is Sparing Nowhere and No

  • Google faces $43 million antitrust fine in Australia

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan discusses Google having to pay a $43 million fine in Australia and what that signals about antitrust regulatory activity for Big Tech.

  • Exclusive - PDVSA pauses oil-for-debt shipments to Europe, wants product swaps

    Venezuela has suspended new crude shipments to Europe under an oil-for-debt deal and has asked Italy's Eni and Spain's Repsol to provide it with fuel in exchange for future cargoes, three people familiar with the matter said. Venezuela's oil company PDVSA no longer is interested in the oil-for-debt deals that the U.S. State Department authorized in May, the sources said, which allowed the state company to resume shipments to Europe after a two-year suspension caused by U.S. sanctions. Washington authorized the shipments as long as cargo proceeds were used to pay off accumulated debt PDVSA owed to joint ventures with Eni and Repsol.

  • Trump search warrant: FBI took 11 sets of documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago home

    Some documents taken from Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home were marked top secret, US media report.

  • Oregon’s place in the 2023 national recruiting rankings following 5-star Mookie Cook’s commitment

    The Ducks have landed 2 of the 3 highest-rated recruits in program history in the past couple of weeks. Here’s where they now rank nationally.

  • Exclusive-Brazil, Paraguay to resume talks on Itaipu energy sale conditions

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil and Paraguay will resume negotiations regarding conditions for the sale of energy from the Itaipu hydroelectric plant, potentially opening a door for the bi-national company to sell electricity on unregulated markets. In an interview with Reuters, Itaipu's Brazilian Director General Anatalicio Junior Risden said discussions on potential changes in the current sales framework come after the Brazilian government privatized electricity firm Eletrobras, which no longer participates in decisions regarding Itaipu. Itaipu currently sells 100% of its energy on the regulated market, and potential sales in the unregulated space would allow it to act as "a private company," he said.

  • Soft landing hopes for U.S. economy brighten outlook on stocks

    Optimism is seeping back into the U.S. stock market, as some investors grow more convinced that the economy may avoid a severe downturn even as it copes with high inflation. The benchmark S&P 500 has rebounded about 15% since mid-June, halving its year-to-date loss, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite is up 20% over that time. Many of the so-called meme stocks that had been pummeled in the first half of the year have come screaming back, while the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, stands near a four-month low.

  • U.S. public pensions suffer worst year since the financial crisis

    An ugly start to the year for stocks and bonds has put a dent in the retirement plans of millions of state and local employees.

  • Why an analyst says sell these four big software stocks

    Salesforce Inc.'s stock gets a lot of love on Wall Street, with 43 of the 49 covering analysts tracked by FactSet rating the shares the equivalent of buy, but Guggenheim analyst John DiFucci bucked the trend in a big way.

  • Investors are Shorting These 10 Chinese Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 Chinese stocks investors are shorting. If you want to skip our discussion about the turmoil in the Chinese economy, go directly to Investors are Shorting These 5 Chinese Stocks. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO), KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are some of the stocks that investors are […]

  • GM, Volcon strike deal for off-road electric vehicle powertrains

    Off-road e-powersports company Volcon has a big, new technical partner - General Motors. Round Rock, Texas-based Volcon makes electric powersports vehicles like motorcycles and UTVs (utility terrain vehicles) for off-road purposes only. With its new partnership, GM will provide electric propulsion systems for use in Volcon’s UTV off-road vehicles like the upcoming Stag - everything from motors, to batteries and inverters.

  • Stock Market Rally Rises On Inflation Data; Nvidia, Micron, Tesla, Disney In Focus: Weekly Review

    The stock market rally continued to move higher, despite some intraday reversals and key warnings. Can the major indexes keep advancing?

  • ServiceNow CEO is optimistic that a recession would be ‘short-lived’

    On a recent episode of Influencers with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief, Andy Serwer, ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott asserted that any coming recession would not pose a long-term threat to the country.

  • Want $1,000 in Monthly Dividend Income? This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Duo Can Make It Happen

    Equally splitting $286,000 in capital between these two stocks would generate about $3,000 in dividend income each quarter.

  • Apple Expects to Sustain iPhone Sales in 2022 as Market Slows

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. has asked suppliers to build at least as many of its next-generation iPhones this year as in 2021, counting on an affluent clientele and dwindling competition to weather a global electronics downturn.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyPutin’s War Sends R

  • A $700 Billion Fund Is Under Pressure Over Plans to Curb Coal

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s National Pension Service, the world’s third-largest retirement fund, faces criticism over potentially weaker-than-expected plans to curb investments in coal.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateTh

  • Amazon, Oracle Say Fears of Abortion-Data Sales Are Overblown

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc., Oracle Corp. and other data providers pressed by a group of US lawmakers about how they sell mobile phone location data offered assurances that the information couldn’t be used to track individuals seeking abortion services.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Use

  • ‘Free’ Job Training Can Cost a Fortune for Employees Who Quit

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- BreAnn Scally is a pet lover, the kind who wishes she could take home every stray she passes on the street. So she was intrigued last year when she discovered that PetSmart, the pet-supply chain, offered what it advertises on its website as “FREE paid” grooming training. She hopes to open her own cage-free animal shelter one day, and she figured she should get comfortable with a pair of clippers. That way, she wouldn’t have to pay someone when she brought home an errant po