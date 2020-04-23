Mastercard Foundation Commits $250,000 to CMMB COVID-19 efforts

The $250,000 contribution from Mastercard Foundation will support CMMB's emergency relief efforts to fight the spread of COVID-19 in low-resource countries

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMMB (Catholic Medical Mission Board) today announced a US$250,000 contribution from the Mastercard Foundation COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Program to help fight the spread of COVID-19 by strengthening the capacity of health facilities in Kenya, Zambia, and South Sudan.

"Fragile healthcare systems and pre-existing health conditions in these countries make for an extremely dangerous combination. An urgent and immediate effort is required. This support is critical in helping us provide precautionary measures and medical supplies in these highly vulnerable areas," said Bruce Wilkinson, President and CEO of CMMB. "It will help save lives."

The CMMB emergency effort focuses on properly equipping health facilities to treat COVID-19, provide prevention and precautionary measures in the communities, and access clean water and sanitation, enabling proper hygiene. Read the full Emergency Relief Plan here.

"We are so thankful to Mastercard Foundation for their support. We share a common goal in helping the poor and most marginalized people," says Wilkinson. "Every human life is valued, and health and human dignity are shared by all."

To strengthen the capacity of health workers, 30 health facilities (10 per country) will be stocked with personal protection items (masks, gloves, face shields, and goggles) and lifesaving supplies and equipment (ventilators, oxygen, etc.). Temporary isolation wards will be created using tents and equipped with basic items. Two hundred (200) health facility clinical staff will be trained on treating COVID-19, including proper equipment use to ensure quality care.

"There is no blueprint for navigating this crisis. However, the actions we take now will shape the post-COVID-19 world. This crisis is teaching us how interdependent we are as well as how powerful collective action can be," said Reeta Roy, Mastercard Foundation President and CEO.

CMMB provides long-term, community-based medical, preventive, and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Their focus is on health issues facing the most vulnerable women, children, and their communities in targeted parts of Zambia, Kenya, South Sudan, Peru, and Haiti. Their programs are highlighted by their Medical Donations Program (MDP), where medicines and medical supplies are deployed to over 35 countries, and their Volunteer program, where nurses and healthcare nurses are recruited and placed in communities in dire need of improved access to healthcare.

Mastercard Foundation seeks a world where everyone has the opportunity to learn and prosper. Through its Young Africa Works strategy and Canadian EleV program, the Foundation works with partners to ensure that millions of young people, especially young women, access quality education, financial services, and dignified work. Mastercard Foundation was established in 2006 through the generosity of Mastercard when it became a public company. The Foundation is independent with its own Board of Directors and CEO.