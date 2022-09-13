Mastercard sees holiday sales up 7% this year during 'far more promotional' season

Dani Romero
·Reporter
·3 min read

Mastercard expects consumers to continue spending freely during this upcoming holiday season.

In its latest SpendingPulse survey released this week, Mastercard said it sees U.S. retail sales excluding cars rising 7.1% during the holiday season, which it defines as the window between November 1-December 24. Mastercard notes its data is not adjusted for inflation.

Last year, holiday spending rose 8.5% from the prior year after a muted 2020 season. Compared to 2019, retail spending during the holiday season is expected to rise 18.8%.

During the pandemic, many consumers started their holiday shopping early to avoid order delays, and Mastercard expects those trends to continue.

"What we're hearing from retailers that it's still an early start to the holiday season. You're still hearing about Christmas in September," Michelle Meyer, U.S. Chief Economist, Mastercard Economics Institute, told Yahoo Finance Live on Tuesday (video above). "People are aware of that and they're out there looking for those deals, they're out there looking for the best product."

In fact, holiday shopping is slated to start early once again, pulling forward the season’s retail growth in October as consumers look for the best bargain. Apparel spending is set to be higher by 4.6% over last year and luxury up 4.4% as both categories are slated to be hot ticket items for the holidays.

Holiday Season: U.S Retail Sales Growth
Source: Mastercard SpendingPulse

This year's holiday spending is also set to include more discounts than in previous holiday shopping seasons. As inflation has reshaped consumers' spending habits, bargain shopping is expected to be in full force during the holidays.

“This holiday retail season is bound to be far more promotional than the last,” said Steve Sadove, senior advisor for Mastercard and former CEO and Chairman of Saks Incorporated.

“Easing supply chain issues coupled with the rapid shift in consumer spending trends and over-ordering inventory have left retailers in an interesting position ahead of the holidays. Retailers that were able to clear past merchandise and accurately forecast inventory needs will be the best positioned for growth.”

Retailers have been scrambling to discount their bloated inventory and clear shelves ahead of the holiday season. Walmart, for example, canceled orders and cut prices on items like apparel.

E-commerce is also anticipated to grow less quickly than overall spending, rising 4.2% over last year as consumers turn back towards checking for the best price in-person.

Robots carry carts full of products inside Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.
Robots carry carts full of products inside Amazon's JFK8 distribution center in Staten Island, New York, U.S. November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid.

In Meyer's opinion, the move toward more online shopping has allowed for a "spreading out of the discount season."

"It's no longer just one or two days of door buster deals. It's the ability to offer those types of [discounts] and really respond to what you're seeing in terms of the consumer and the part of the retailers," Meyer said.

Mastercard’s data suggests in-store retail sales will rise 7.9% over last year as retailers aim to boost foot traffic in their stores. Given the rise in popularity of online shopping over the past decade, following two years of in-store traffic loss due to the pandemic, in-store spending made up more than 4/5 of retail sales from January through August 2022, the credit card company noted.

"It's still going to be a more prolonged season, but that panic in some ways that we saw last year, where people were worried they weren't gonna get any product and they didn't really understand necessarily how to navigate the holiday period, that I think has abated as we look forward towards this season," Meyer added.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @daniromerotv

Click here for the latest economic news and economic indicators to help you in your investing decisions

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shares of Mastercard Were Dropping on Tuesday

    Mastercard, the second-largest credit card company and payment processor, was down on Tuesday due to the sell-off caused by the August consumer price index report (CPI). The CPI, which is an indicator of inflation, rose 0.1% over July. Also, the core CPI, which does not include energy or food prices, rose 0.6% in August over July and was 6.3% higher than the previous August.

  • German government intends to reduce Lufthansa stake further -bank

    The German government plans to reduce its stake in Lufthansa acquired during the coronavirus pandemic, a bank commissioned to handle the transaction said on Tuesday. The state's economic stabilisation fund wants to offer institutional investors around 74.4 million Lufthansa shares, corresponding to 6.2% of the airline's share capital, according to the statement by Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint global coordinators and bookrunners for the sale, the statement added.

  • Ferrari reveals Purosangue SUV as luxury demand booms

    The church bells in Maranello are ringing - and not because of a Ferrari win on track. A new member of the stable has arrived. Just this afternoon Italian sports and luxury carmaker Ferrari took the wraps of its latest creation - the Purosangue. It is Ferrari’s first ever four-dour, four seater car.

  • Canada Declares Holiday to Honor Queen But Banks May Open

    (Bloomberg) -- The Canadian government is declaring Monday a federal holiday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStocks Plumb Day’s Lows as Yields Surge Post-CPI: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for Yuan Crash Nears PaydayFederally-regulated

  • Anthony Scaramucci says bear markets 'suck,' and Skybridge took Sam-Bankman Fried's deal because of its 'mediocre' performance: report

    Sam Bankman-Fried's acquisition of SkyBridge Capital means "people don't think you're going out of business," Scaramucci said, the FT reported.

  • 4 Solid Retail Stocks to Buy Amid Growing Challenges

    Rising prices have been hurting but higher demand for goods is boosting retail sales amid inflationary pressures. This is helping stocks like The Buckle, Inc. (BKE), Designer Brands Inc. (DBI), Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) and PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN).

  • Cathie Wood Seeks Risks for Auto Debt If Car Prices Fall

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management’s Cathie Wood is warning about the risks of US auto debt if there’s a drop in prices.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryUS Stocks Gain on Bets That Inflation Is Near Peak: Markets WrapRussia Strikes Power Plants, Vowing to Counter Ukraine’s AdvanceRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaThe prevalence of ride-hailing services mea

  • Can dogs eat tomatoes? How to make sure they safely consume the fruit.

    If you want to share tomatoes with your dog, make sure you only give them a fully ripe tomato. Even so, there are risks to feeding one to your dog.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • 5 "Polite" Things You Do at Aldi That Are Actually Rude

    When in doubt, just ask an employee.

  • Candace Cameron Bure Books First Christmas Movie for GAC Family

    Five months after announcing her exit from Hallmark Channel, Candace Cameron Bure is confirmed for her first holiday movie for GAC Family. Great American Family announced on Tuesday morning that Bure is set to star in and executive-produce A Christmas… Present, which will bow in November as part of the cabler’s “Great American Christmas” programming […]

  • Getting bored of your packed lunch? Shake things up with some #officelunch inspo from TikTok

    Office lunches usually mean something boring like a sandwich in a ziplock bag. Try spicing up your lunch with some Tiktok-inspired tips and one of these handy lunch carriers.

  • Amazon Is Practically Giving Away VYBE Pro Massage Guns Today

    Unlike most budget massage guns, VYBE makes massagers with a powerful motor and ergonomic design.

  • This $17 gadget is putting chip clips out of business

    Keep your snacks from going stale with this brilliant two-in-one gadget you absolutely need for your kitchen.

  • Costco Is Selling a ‘Friends’-Themed Advent Calendar & Could We BE Any More Excited?!

    It doesn’t matter if your presents came from a gas station or if you get a visit from the Holiday Armadillo instead of Santa Claus — Christmas is all about the people you spend it with. Now, you can enjoy the countdown to Dec. 25 with your friends Rachel, Monica, Ross, Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey […]

  • 7 Biggest Deals at Sam’s Club for September

    If you've ever shopped the warehouse aisles of Sam's Club, you know you can get some good deals -- especially if you're interested in purchasing items in bulk. But besides helping shoppers save with...

  • 28 Easy Halloween Appetizers for a Spooky Start to Festivities

    Make sure Halloween is a scream with scary snacks and fun finger foods.

  • The anti-inflation strategy: Prices for these things haven’t gone up in decades

    “There are certain things we do for the sake of tradition,” says Keith Coughlin, executive artistic director of the nonprofit playhouse. AriZona Beverages continues to offer its plus-sized cans of iced tea at the value price of 99 cents.

  • 6 Costco Shopping Mistakes Experts Caution Against Making

    Your Costco membership can be a ticket to major savings when used smartly; but, with so many offerings available, it's also easy to make money-wasting mistakes. This may mean overlooking certain...

  • We Tried All The Food At Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party And These Are Our Faves

    With so many limited-edition treats at this event, it’s almost impossible to decide what food and drinks to try. Thankfully, Iconic Eats host Adriana Redding ate her way through Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party to find the best of the best.