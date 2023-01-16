Is Mastercard Incorporated (MA) an Inflation Proof Stock?

Ensemble Capital Management, an investment management company, released its 2022 annual investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2022, the fund returned -29.33% compared to a total return of -14.61% for the benchmark S&P 500 Index for the same period. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2022.

Ensemble Capital highlighted stocks like Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the 2022 annual investor letter. Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a payment technology company. On January 13, 2023, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stock closed at $375.52 per share. One-month return of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was 8.58%, and its shares gained 0.91% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a market capitalization of $361.047 billion.

Ensemble Capital made the following comment about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its 2022 annual investor letter:

"Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) (8.43%* weight in fund): Mastercard declined just 1.61% during the Fund’s fiscal year, adding 1.30% to relative performance. After worries last year about Buy Now, Pay Later lenders being disruptive to Mastercard’s payment network provided to be misguided, Mastercard avoided much of the decline in the broader stock market this year. In addition, with inflation worries being the main driver of the market selloff, the company’s inflation resistant business model calmed worried investors."

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is in 7th position on our 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds list. As per our database, 146 hedge fund portfolios held Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) at the end of the third quarter, and 137 in the previous quarter.

