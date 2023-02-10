Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Outperformed in Q4

Soumya Eswaran
·2 min read

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus Composite returned 7.6% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 7.7%, and All Cap Composite returned 7.2% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a payment technology company. On February 9, 2023, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stock closed at $370.42 per share. One-month return of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was -2.47% and its shares lost -1.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a market capitalization of $354.122 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Visa both delivered strong top and bottom-line results during the quarter. MasterCard grew its revenues and operating profits approximately 23% and 27% respectively. Visa grew its revenues and operating profits approximately 19% and 19% respectively. Both companies also produced strong free cash flow."

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), cards, logo, sign, bank, credit, symbol, pay, finance, business
Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA), cards, logo, sign, bank, credit, symbol, pay, finance, business

Bornfree / Shutterstock.com

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is in 7th position on our list of 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. As per our database, 146 hedge fund portfolios held Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) at the end of the third quarter, which was 137 in the previous quarter.

We discussed Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in another article and shared the list of best January dividend stocks to buy. In addition, please check out our hedge fund investor letters Q4 2022 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other leading investors.

 

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Visa (V) Outperformed and Revenue Grew 19% in Q4

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • The City Pub Group plc (LON:CPC) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 57%

    A look at the shareholders of The City Pub Group plc ( LON:CPC ) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57...

  • Here’s Why Investors Hold Medpace Holdings (MEDP)

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Is Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Trading at a Discount?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Shareholders Will Probably Hold Off On Increasing Benchmark Holdings plc's (LON:BMK) CEO Compensation For The Time Being

    As many shareholders of Benchmark Holdings plc ( LON:BMK ) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment...

  • Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA) is largely controlled by institutional shareholders who own 67% of the company

    A look at the shareholders of Young & Co.'s Brewery, P.L.C. ( LON:YNGA ) can tell us which group is most powerful. The...

  • Should You Consider Adding Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) to Your Portfolio?

    Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus […]

  • Barratt Developments First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: UK£0.38 (vs UK£0.34 in 1H 2022)

    Barratt Developments ( LON:BDEV ) First Half 2023 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: UK£2.78b (up 24% from 1H...

  • Justin Sun: Huobi Is on Track to Be the Coinbase of Asia with the Coming of Web 3.0

    On February 9, Justin Sun, TRON founder and a member of Huobi's global advisory board, joined a live stream with two other guests, the American big-name rap star French Montana and JAZ DID founder ...

  • Death toll rises, rescues dwindle in earthquake aftermath

    A teenager was pulled largely unscathed from beneath the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Gaziantep early Friday, in a dramatic rescue that belied the reality that the chances of finding many more survivors four days after a catastrophic earthquake killed tens of thousands are shrinking fast. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to more than 13.5 million people, killing more than 20,000 people. Before dawn in Gaziantep, near the epicenter of the quake, rescuers pulled Adnan Muhammed Korkut from the basement where had been trapped since the temblor struck Monday.

  • Pakistan IMF: Crucial bailout deal eludes negotiators

    The International Monetary Fund says talks made progress but there's no deal to ward off bankruptcy.

  • South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

    A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani Myeni’s bizarre behavior before the deadly 2021 confrontation with Honolulu officers. It also offers another layer of detail about a shooting that gained international attention during heightened calls for police reform following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

  • Coinbase CEO Warns of ‘Staking’ Crackdown. The Stock Is Tumbling.

    Brian Armstrong said on Wednesday that he was aware of rumors that the SEC wanted to stop crypto staking in the U.S. for retail customers.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds

    You don't have to choose between income and growth when deciding which stocks to buy -- some excellent businesses offer a lot of both. Two in particular that are worth a closer look right now are real estate investment trusts, or REITs, that operate in two of the hottest subsectors of commercial properties.

  • Before You Buy Realty Income: Here's a REIT Stock I'd Buy First

    Realty Income is an industry giant, but I'd be more inclined to buy W.P. Carey first. Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.