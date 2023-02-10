Mastercard Incorporated (MA) Outperformed in Q4

Investment management company Vulcan Value Partners recently released its fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. The firm has five strategies, and all trailed their benchmark indexes in 2022. In the fourth quarter, the fund’s Large-Cap Composite returned 8.2% net of fees and expenses, the Small Cap Composite returned 11.2% net, Focus Composite returned 7.6% net, the Focus Plus composite returned 7.7%, and All Cap Composite returned 7.2% net. You can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2022.

Vulcan Value Partners highlighted stocks like Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the fourth quarter investor letter. Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is a payment technology company. On February 9, 2023, Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stock closed at $370.42 per share. One-month return of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was -2.47% and its shares lost -1.06% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has a market capitalization of $354.122 billion.

Vulcan Value Partners made the following comment about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in its Q4 2022 investor letter:

"Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) and Visa both delivered strong top and bottom-line results during the quarter. MasterCard grew its revenues and operating profits approximately 23% and 27% respectively. Visa grew its revenues and operating profits approximately 19% and 19% respectively. Both companies also produced strong free cash flow."

