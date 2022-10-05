Mastercard launches crypto exchange risk assessment tool

Financial services company Mastercard Inc. has launched Crypto Secure, a technology solution designed to help banks identify fraud-prone crypto exchanges, the company announced in a press release.

Fast facts

The service uses artificial intelligence algorithms and blockchain data to assess the criminal risk associated with crypto exchanges on the Mastercard payment network.

A digital dashboard on the platform will display color-coded ratings representing levels of suspicious activity, which users can use when making judgments on which crypto merchants to use.

Similar technology is used by Mastercard to prevent fraud in traditional finance transactions but has been extended to cryptocurrencies amid increased usage and risk.

The number of illicit cryptocurrency funds was at a record high of US$14 billion last year, with some forms of cryptocurrency-based crime increasing in 2022, according to data from blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis.

The new service is supported by CipherTrace, a California-based blockchain security firm acquired by Mastercard last year, which investigates illicit activity on the blockchain.

