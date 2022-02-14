Is Mastercard (MA) Still a Great Investment?

VGI Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the twelve months ended 31 December 2021 (CY21), VGI Partners Global Investments Limited (ASX:VG1) generated a net return of -2.5%. VG1’s post-tax Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share stood at $2.34 as of 31 December 2021. Spare some time to check the fund’s top 5 holdings to have a clue about their top bets for 2022.

VGI Partners, in its Q4 2021 investor letter, mentioned Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) and discussed its stance on the firm. Mastercard Incorporated is a Harrison, New York-based financial services company with a $384.1 billion market capitalization. MA delivered a 9.11% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are up by 17.25%. The stock closed at $392.06 per share on January 31, 2022.

Here is what VGI Partners has to say about Mastercard Incorporated in its Q4 2021 investor letter:

"Mastercard has been a core constituent of the VGI Partners global strategy since 2009. Mastercard is a global payments processor and in an effective duopoly with Visa. The industry benefits from a strong secular trend toward electronic payments over cash and cheques and the COVID pandemic has accelerated this shift. Mastercard’s share price increased +1% in calendar 2021 despite more than 25% earnings growth. This was due to Mastercard’s market multiple de-rating due to short-term concerns about cross-border volumes and long-term concerns about disintermediation from fintechs such as PayPal and Square (see the chart below showing Mastercard’s EV/EBITDA multiple during 2021 de-rating from >30x to ~26x). Whilst the full recovery in cross-border travel has been delayed by the onset of Delta and Omicron, we believe there is significant pent-up demand for travel and that cross-border transaction volumes can exceed 2019 levels by 2023. Interchange fees have long been a point of contention between the payment processors and merchants so the news that Amazon UK would no longer accept Visa credit cards rekindled fears that there would be a race to the bottom in merchant discount rates. Amazon and Visa have since come to a resolution and we think it is highly unlikely that other merchants will take a similar step. Nevertheless, we are closely monitoring the situation for further developments..." (Click here to see the full text)

