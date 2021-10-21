Mastercard Partners with Demica to Enable Easier Access to Working Capital

support@smarteranalyst.com (Ben Mahaney)
·2 min read

Payment solutions provider Mastercard (MA) has inked a partnership agreement with Demica to launch a new supply chain finance capability within Track Business Payment Service (Track BPS) to allow easier access to flexible working capital for buyers and suppliers.

Not only will the new offering increase access to working capital, but it will also reduce costs, decrease complexity and risk, and speed up automation when businesses make and receive payments.

It will also enable the expansion of its Track BPS network globally with new partnerships in North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. (See Mastercard stock charts on TipRanks)

Demica is a leading global provider of supply chain finance technology and the deal will enable clients to benefit from Demica’s expertise in advisory services, supplier onboarding, and white-labeled deployment processes.

Upon integration, Mastercard Track, an open-loop network, will be able to connect providers of B2B payments and their respective buyer and supplier customers to working capital with improved visibility, traceability, and reduced reconciliation costs. Furthermore, it will also facilitate early payments in the accounts payable and receivable processes.

This offering is available on Account-to-Account (A2A) rails across the United States. Furthermore, Mastercard plans to expand around the world in 2022 with more partnerships in this space.

Craig Vosburg, Chief Product Officer at Mastercard commented, “Disparate systems and processes in the current B2B ecosystem continue to make cash flow management complicated, increase operating costs, and hinder business growth. Our new offering and partnership with Demica help solve these pain points by allowing buyers and suppliers to unlock their working capital and deploy it to grow their businesses – enabling choice and scale and accelerating financial inclusion.”

Robert W. Baird analyst David Koning recently maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard with a price target of $482 (35.1% upside potential)

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and 1 Hold. The average Mastercard price target of $439.43 implies 23.2% upside potential.

According to TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, Mastercard scores an 8 out of 10, suggesting that the stock is likely to perform in line with market averages.

Related News:
Winnebago Industries Posts Q4 Beat; Shares Pop 2.4% in Pre-Market
Stride Delivers Upbeat Revenues in Q2; Shares Gain 5% After-Hours
Intuitive Surgical Beats Q2 Earnings Expectations; Shares Rise

More recent articles from Smarter Analyst:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto trading platform

    Binance Chief Executive Officer Changpeng Zhao tweeted "expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Portillo's plans public offering of stock

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • To Invest or Not to Invest in AT&T? Traders Can Move On

    If one is in AT&T , they are there for the dividend. First, AT&T reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Thursday morning. AT&T generated revenue of $39.9 billion over the three month reporting period.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Tesla Takes $51M Impairment Charge for Bitcoin Holdings in Third Quarter

    The electric car maker reported no new sales or purchases of bitcoin in the third quarter.

  • How One Australian Coal Giant Turned China’s Ban Into a Win

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s ban on Australian coal imports has proved a boon for Sydney-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc., one of the world’s top producers of the metallurgical variety that’s key to steelmaking.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces J

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.

  • AT&T CEO John Stankey Sees “No Surprises” As WarnerMedia-Discovery Deal Awaits Approval, No Letup In HBO Max “Foot Race” To Reach Scale

    AT&T CEO John Stankey said the approval process for a deal to shed WarnerMedia and merge it with Discovery “is consistent with what we would have expected as we walked into it.” Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call, the executive said, “We are moving through the steps with the various regulatory agencies in the […]

  • Is U.S. inflation here to stay? Here’s what the marketplace sees for the next 10 years

    Maybe you didn’t know there was such a thing as the “break-even” inflation rate. What it is, and how it’s calculated.

  • Average Retirement Savings By Age: Are You Normal?

    Photo by Towfiqu barbhuiya on Unsplash Many Americans worry they’re not saving enough for retirement, and rightfully so. A recent Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor. The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns. Still, research suggests people who work with a financial advisor feel more at

  • Earn $1,000 in Monthly Retirement Dividends With 5 Easy Steps

    If you want to supplement your Social Security in retirement, dividend-paying stocks are a fantastic option. The S&P 500's current yield is just over 1.3%, but there are plenty of solid companies with upward of a 3% dividend yield. Follow these five steps to watch the passive income start rolling in.