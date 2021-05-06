Mastercard Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Mastercard (NYSE:MA, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $369.4815 per share and the market cap of $366.2 billion, Mastercard stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Mastercard is shown in the chart below.


Because Mastercard is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 9.3% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 11.30% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Mastercard has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.56, which is in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. The overall financial strength of Mastercard is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Mastercard is fair. This is the debt and cash of Mastercard over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Mastercard has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $15.4 billion and earnings of $6.53 a share. Its operating margin is 53.10%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, the profitability of Mastercard is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Mastercard over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Mastercard is 9.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 9.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Mastercard's ROIC was 38.99, while its WACC came in at 8.94.

In conclusion, Mastercard (NYSE:MA, 30-year Financials) stock gives every indication of being significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. To learn more about Mastercard stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

