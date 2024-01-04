MasterChef finalist's Blackheath restaurant closes

Former MasterChef finalist Tony Rodd has announced the closure of his restaurant in south-east London after five years.

He told his followers online that the decision to close Copper and Ink was made with a "heavy heart".

Speaking to the BBC, he said the cost of energy had increased bills at the Blackheath eatery by £1,000 a month.

He said regular customers were also coming in more infrequently because of the cost of living crisis.

In a statement to customers, Mr Rodd and his wife Becky, with whom he ran the restaurant, said: "The decision to close is borne out of the continued financial difficulties caused by Covid, increased energy costs, the cost of living crisis and price increases from all our suppliers that we have had to bear the brunt of for the last three years."

'Heartbreaking'

Mr Rodd, a MasterChef finalist from 2015, told the BBC that he and his wife had poured all their savings into the business and regularly went without wages themselves.

A loan taken out against their mortgage to support the business also remains unpaid.

He said they had been "fighting" to save the business, but ultimately had to make the "heartbreaking" decision to close.

Mr Rodd urged the government to do more to support small, independent restaurants.

"I think we've all been calling for a reduction in VAT, because it was increased a number of years ago as a temporary measure, and it has never come back down. And it's the highest in Europe," he said.

A number of celebrities took to social media to send their support and thoughts to the team.

On Instagram, comedian Romesh Ranganathan said: "I am so sorry this has happened guys. Much love x."

Kenny Tutt, MasterChef champion from 2018, posted: "It's abysmal out there at the moment and even the most inventive beautiful food isn't enough these days for things to add up."

The closure of Copper and Ink comes after a number of other well-known restaurateurs announced their businesses would be folding due to the financial crisis.

TV Chef Simon Rimmer said his vegetarian restaurant in Didsbury in Manchester has shut after 33 years.

James Allcock, chef and owner of The Pig and Whistle restaurant in Beverley in Yorkshire, closed his business after speaking online about financial difficulties, and said: "To say it's been hard is an understatement."

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UKHospitality, the lead trade body for the industry, said "despite falling inflation, the costs of doing business continues to rise".

She said the sector "urgently needs government support".

"Capping the hike in business rates for larger sites, cutting employer National Insurance contributions to help cover wage increases, and a reduced level of VAT for the sector are all crucial," she said.

The Department for Business and Trade said the government pledged £4.3bn of support for small businesses and the hospitality sector in its Autumn Statement, including 75% business rates relief, freezing alcohol duty rates and reducing employer National Insurance.

"We're working closely with the industry to tackle the challenges it faces, and we'll continue helping them to grow and thrive in their local communities," a spokesperson added.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hellobbclondon@bbc.co.uk