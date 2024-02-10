MasterChef's Gregg Wallace responds to viral interview backlash

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace has responded to the viral backlash he's received following a recent interview.

The TV personality went viral after sharing his Saturday routine with The Telegraph, in which he detailed a breakfast at the Harvester with his PA, that saw him being compared to Alan Partridge.

During an Instagram Live on Thursday (February 8), Wallace addressed the "nasty" comments he had received, particularly those that accused him of neglecting his autistic son Sid (via The Express).

"I didn't mind the mickey taking about Alan Partridge, that I understood. But I was deeply saddened by the idea I didn't spend any time with Sid, I was deeply hurt by that," he said.

"People said, 'So you spend an hour and a half with your son, but then spend two hours on your computer.' No – I'm with my son in the house all the time.

"I just didn't write down, 'Had a tickle with Sid, playing around the living room' – you're not logging every minute of the day. I just logged the blocks. So, it didn't mean that's all I saw him that day."

He continued: "If you're living in a house with someone you're interacting with them all the time. Not only that – that is a snapshot of one Saturday. I hope that makes sense to everybody."

After saying that "another child isn't something that I would have chosen at my age" in the interview, Wallace tearfully explained how loved his son is.

"And the other thing as well – and I'm almost going to cry over this – people saying that Sid was unwanted. It took us two years to conceive with Sid. Two years," he said.

Wallace also went on to address the comments made about his relationship with his wife Anna, who is 22 years his junior.

The former greengrocer then concluded that the backlash he'd received had been "cruel," "nasty" and "unfair," before reminding his followers that everyone is human and that the response had "deeply saddened" him.

MasterChef airs on BBC One.

