MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Insider Monkey Transcripts
·11 min read

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2023

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tim Oxley, CEO . Please go ahead.

Tim Oxley: Thank you, operator and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss MasterCraft's second quarter performance for fiscal 2023. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and will also be archived on our website for future listening. With me on this morning's call are Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and George Steinbarger, our Chief Revenue Officer. Fred will begin with a review of our operational highlights from the second quarter. I will then discuss our financial performance for the quarter. Then I'll turn the call back to Fred for some closing remarks before we open the call for Q&A. Before we begin, we'd like to remind participants that the information contained in this call is current only as of today, February 8, 2023.

The company assumes no obligation to update any statements, including forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and subject to a safe harbor disclaimer in today's press release. Additionally, on this conference call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude special or items not indicative of our ongoing operations. For each non-GAAP measure, we also provide the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings release which includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. We would also like to remind listeners that there is a slide deck summarizing our financial results in the Investors Section of our website. As a reminder, unless otherwise noted, the following commentary is made on a continuing operations basis.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Fred.

Fred Brightbill: Thank you, Tim and good morning, everyone. Net sales, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA were all the highest for any second quarter in the company's history and it is our ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter. When compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, net sales were higher by more than 10%. Adjusted EBITDA grew by nearly 10% and adjusted net income per share grew by nearly 19%. During the quarter, strong operating results and diligent working capital management allowed us to generate the most cash flow from operations and free cash flow in the company's history. This exceptional operational and financial performance was enabled by our strategic focus on the consumer and through investments in people and operations.

During the quarter, we continued to make progress in building much-needed dealer inventory ahead of the summer selling season. As of the end of the second quarter, dealer inventories are approximately 55% higher than the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and about 20% lower than the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. We believe that business process and dealer network improvements we have implemented over the past few years will allow us to maintain more levels of dealer inventory than was typical in the past. Early boat shows results, recent retail sales data and industry commentary suggest a return to historical seasonal demand patterns. For historical context, approximately 70% of the annual powerboat retail sales occurred during the 5-month period from March to July.

To date, both dealer and consumer demand remained resilient and dealer inventory and production plans position our dealers to capitalize on the boat show and summer selling seasons. Early boat show results are up for MasterCraft and Crest versus both last year and 2019 levels. As a result of the reversion to historical seasonality, we expect to have a clear picture on retail demand as we progress through the third and fourth quarters. We continue to closely monitor economic conditions and evaluate the potential impact on our business. Since last year, there have been no significant changes in our view of macroeconomic or other demand indicators and the associated implications for the upcoming summer selling season. We remain prudently conservative in our approach to wholesale production for fiscal 2023 and we have developed plans for a range of potential retail demand scenarios.

Given the high degree of macroeconomic uncertainty and the historical cyclicality of our industry, we are committed to running the business in a manner that prioritizes strong performance throughout the business cycle. Guided by this philosophy, our intent is to maximize our fiscal 2023 financial performance while maintaining healthy dealer inventories. Moving on to supply chain. The general environment, including cost inflation and delivery disruption is improving with certain pockets of lingering risk expected to continue for some time. Tight supplies and longer-than-normal lead times in certain components, including those with upstream exposure to Asia, continue to intermittently affect our production schedules. However, we do not expect supply chain disruption to be a constraint on our full year production.

The tireless efforts of our world-class supply chain team have enabled us to provide consistent production and capital-efficient inventory control. This cautious optimism reflects a welcome change from the incredibly challenging supply chain environment in the past 2 years. Our strong operating performance has resulted in record cash flow, driven by record earnings and diligent working capital management. We've built a fortress balance sheet that provides us with abundant financial flexibility. We are well positioned to pursue our capital allocation priorities, first and foremost of which is invested in growth. We are laying the foundation for future growth by making targeted investments and initiatives that will take advantage of the strong underlying secular industry trends.

Let now briefly review some of the latest developments across our brand. Our MasterCraft brand performed exceptionally well by growing net sales to a second quarter record of nearly $109 million and expanding adjusted EBITDA margin by 80 basis points year-over-year. This tremendous result is due to the extraordinary efforts of the MasterCraft team and the continued success of MasterCraft operating model. MasterCraft's best-in-class powerful and clean engines and expanded entry and mid-priced product offerings have been very well received. MasterCraft has gained share in 6 of the last 7 months and remains the number 1 brand in the fastest growing and highest margin category in the powerboat industry. At Crest, net sales were up by more than 23% year-over-year.

Boat, Water, Sailing
Boat, Water, Sailing

Photo by Drew Dau on Unsplash

Continuing a trend of generating exceptional profitability. Crest achieved a gross margin of nearly 20% for the quarter. Since its acquisition in fiscal 2019, Crest has doubled net sales and expanded gross margin by 340 basis points. Crest has and will continue to add points of distribution to its dealer network, fulfilling a key element of its growth strategy. On the innovation front, Crest new all-electric pontoon boat, the current and newly redesigned classic series have both been very well received by dealers and boat show participants. Crest sales and earnings growth demonstrates the success of the Crest acquisition and highlights our value-enhancing growth strategy. At Aviara, net sales were up by more than 75% compared to the prior period, driven by a 48% increase in units and higher prices.

According to the most recent all states reporting SSI market share data as of the rolling 12-month period ended September 30, 2022, Aviara increased its market share by 280 basis points in the 30- to 43-foot premium day boat category. Aviara continues to outpace all competitors, further solidifying the brand's position as the preeminent luxury devote. Looking ahead, Aviara will soon begin to launch innovative new models. These introductions will represent the next phase in Aviara's product evolution and will position the brand for continued revenue and earnings growth. I'll now turn the call over to Tim, who will provide a more detailed analysis of our financial results. Tim?

Tim Oxley: Thanks, Fred. We delivered another excellent quarter of financial performance. Focusing on the top line, net sales for the quarter were $159.2 million, an increase of $14.8 million or 10.2%. The net sales increase reflects higher prices, partially offset by slightly lower unit sales volume and higher dealer incentives. Incentives increased primarily due to greater floor plan -- floor planned financing costs driven by higher interest rates and recovering dealer inventory levels. When compared to the historically low amount in the prior year, discounting was also higher as we anticipate a return to more historical patterns of consumer demand and seasonality. For the quarter, our gross margin was 24% as we -- a decrease of 120 basis points when compared to the prior year period.

Lower margins were primarily a result of higher costs for inflationary pressures, changes in mix, higher dealer incentives and increased warranty costs, partially offset by higher prices and improved production efficiencies. Operating expenses were $11.8 million for the quarter or 140 basis points lower as a percentage of net sales compared to the prior year. Turning to the bottom line. Adjusted income for the quarter increased 11% to $21.3 million or $1.20 per diluted share, computed used in the company's estimated annual effective tax rate, 23%. This compares to an adjusted net income of $19.2 million or $1.01 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 10% to $29.8 million for the quarter compared to $27.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7%, beyond 10 basis points from 18.8% in the prior year period. Our balance sheet remains incredibly strong as we ended the quarter with nearly $190 million of total liquidity and including nearly $90 million of cash and short-term investments and $100 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. We also ended the quarter with 0 net debt. Strong earnings and favorable working capital management has translated to record cash flow from operations and free cash flow. Year-to-date, we have generated a record $79.9 million of cash flow from continuing operations were nearly 200% higher than the prior year period. Year-to-date free cash flow from continuing operations was a record $67.8 million or more than 210% higher than the prior year period.

Our balance sheet positions us exceptionally well, provides us with ample financial flexibility to ensure sound operations through the business cycle and the ability to grow aggressively in alignment with retail demand. Given our recent operating performance, strong balance sheet and our positive long-term outlook, we believe our stock represents an outstanding value at recent prices. During the quarter, we spent approximately $4.8 million to repurchase nearly 225,000 shares of our common stock. To date, we have spent nearly 70% or $50 million program authorized in June of 2021. Cumulative activity under our share repurchase program provided an 8% benefit to our Q2 adjusted earnings per share. We expect to continue to opportunistically return cash to shareholders through the program while prioritizing financial flexibility and high return investments in the business that generate growth and long-term shareholder value.

Looking forward, we are raising our guidance for the full year based on our strong performance and incremental retail demand visibility. We will continue to monitor the strength of retail demand and adjust our production plans as appropriate to maintain healthy dealer inventories. Our guidance continues to reflect the potential for a range of retail demand scenarios as we approach the all-important summer selling season. For full year fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is now expected to be between $620 million and $640 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $111 million and $118 million. And adjusted earnings per share of between $4.40 per share and $4.66. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $30 million for the full year.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is expected to be approximately $158 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $26 million and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.04. Despite the dynamic business environment and macroeconomic uncertainties, we are confident in delivering strong financial results for our shareholders. I will now turn the call back to Fred for closing remarks.

Fred Brightbill: Thanks, Tim. Our business has performed extremely well through the first half of fiscal 2023, delivering record financial results which have exceeded expectations. Our diligent approach in business planning and our best-in-class operating model have allowed us to operate efficiently and have provided us with the confidence and agility to respond to a range of potential retail demand scenarios. A robust portfolio of innovative products, healthy dealer inventory levels and our flexible production capabilities position us to capitalize on the boat show and summer selling seasons. Despite significant macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain on track to achieve the second best year of financial performance in the company's history.

We look forward to delivering strong results by prioritizing resilience throughout the business cycle while maintaining a key emphasis on the pursuit of long-term growth opportunities and thereby generating exceptional shareholder returns. Operator, we may now open the line for questions.

 See also 12 Safe Stocks to Buy For Long-Term and 16 Largest Photography Companies in the World.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Lithium Batteries Are the New Oil,’ According to Elon Musk — Here Are 2 Stocks to Take Advantage

    While oil and its refined derivatives are still the mainstay of our energy economy, their prices are rising – in fact, high prices for gasoline and diesel are major drivers of the current high rates of inflation, and are partly responsible for the strong push to promote electric vehicles (EVs). But switching to EVs doesn’t end our reliance on energy. It will just make us trade one issue – reliance on oil – for another – reliance on lithium batteries. In this case, as Elon Musk has said, “Lithium

  • The world's largest stock investor — Norway's sovereign wealth fund — has dumped its remaining shares in Adani companies worth $200 million

    The fund had started shedding its stake in Adani Group companies right from 2014 — well before recent the selloff in Adani Group companies.

  • Why Has Cathie Wood Bought This Stock for Seven Days in a Row?

    When Cathie Wood goes shopping, people pay attention. The founder, CEO, and primary stock picker of the Ark Invest family of aggressive growth exchange-traded funds announces her buys and sells daily.

  • Want Better Returns? Don't Ignore These 2 Oils-Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

    Why investors should use the Zacks Earnings ESP tool to help find stocks that are poised to top quarterly earnings estimates.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The data used by ChatGPT is from 2021 and isn't updated like the search results you get from Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Search. There are many questions about potential cheating in schools or even writing articles that (1) aren't original and (2) may use questionable data and analysis.

  • Intel Is Making a Catastrophic Mistake

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) might have just had one of the worst years in the history of blue chip stocks. During the year it lost $9.4 billion in free cash flow and the stock price fell nearly 50%. An inventory glut in the semiconductor industry, especially in PC chips, hammered peers like Advanced Micro Devices and Micron Technology as well, and a decline in PC demand is also weighing on performance.

  • 15 dividend stocks whose 5% to 10% yields appear safe in 2023 and 2024 by this analysis

    V.F., an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat, raised its payout for at least 25 straight years before cutting. Here's how to select dividend stocks for safety.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” AI Stocks Trading Under $5

    Unless you’ve been living under a rock recently, you might have heard of this thing called ChatGPT, the chatbot hogging the headlines. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), its potential to have an impact on everything from education to law to coding to journalism, amongst many other applications, has caught the public’s imagination. And those of Big Tech CEOs too. With Microsoft now integrating AI into its search engine, representing the big news of the past week, AI stocks have become hot p

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Surpasses Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.49% and 61.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 2 Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens This Year

    These two companies have historically delivered market-beating returns. They can do the same in the future.

  • Tesla stock rally a 'short covering for the ages,' analyst says

    Here's what's behind the move in Tesla stock.

  • Tesla is singlehandedly driving the highest retail investment into the stock market since 2020 as traders await Elon Musk's master plan at the upcoming investor day

    "Tesla continues to draw unprecedented retail flows" ahead of Elon Musk's Master Plan 3 presentation next month, Vanda Research said.

  • Yahoo cutting 20% of workforce, adding to growing layoff woes

    Yahoo, Inc. announced Thursday it is cutting more than a fifth of its workforce, becoming the latest tech firm to announce layoffs as part of a growing trend.

  • India's Modi hits back at opposition after Adani furore

    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday defended his record after criticism of his close association with tycoon Gautam Adani, whose business empire has been rocked by corporate fraud allegations.Modi was speaking a day after Rahul Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told the legislature that Adani's close ties with Modi had led to "tremendous growth and expansion of his businesses". 

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $11 (or More)

    Every investor is in the stock market to find a solid return. That’s the bottom line, and while it sounds simple, the trick is finding stocks that are primed for gains and will make the inherent risk worthwhile. Risk can’t be avoided in the markets, and it usually increases in a direct relationship to a stock’s return potential. And there are few stock segments that offer a higher return potential for the risk involved than the penny stocks, those equities priced at $5 or less. When we say high

  • Wall Street Thinks These 2 Penny Stocks Could Go Parabolic

    Concerns about interest rate hikes, supply chain kinks, geopolitical unrest, and of course inflation sparked a flight to safety in the investing world in 2022. As a direct result, growth stocks, on balance, plummeted last year. Wall Street analysts, for example, think there are literally dozens of beaten-down growth equities capable of delivering exponential returns over the course of the next decade.

  • Bill Gates Owns Far More Than The Most U.S Farmland, Here Are His 'Secret' Holdings

    Bill Gates, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Microsoft, is known for his vast wealth, extreme philanthropy and, in recent years, he’s become known for owning the most U.S. farmland. What Happened: Conspiracy theorists claimed that Gates' interest in U.S. agriculture (AG) is far greater than it really is, saying he owns some 80% of all U.S. AG. The billionaire recently ousted the claim in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit, saying he owns less than 1/4000 (or 0.025%) of all ava

  • 3 Healthcare Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Here are three healthcare stocks that are too cheap to ignore (listed in alphabetical order). The company's enterprise value (EV) is only 6.28 times its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). It's no secret why Pfizer stock is relatively cheap.

  • 2 Remarkable Stocks That Could Go Parabolic in 2023

    The pandemic fueled an incredible streak of growth for Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and its shareholders, but that doesn't mean the best days are over for this stock. Shopify's platform is unique compared to many other popular e-commerce platforms in that it not only allows individuals with any level of experience to start and grow a company (online and offline) but to truly differentiate their business as its own, defined brand. The distinct value proposition that the company offers business owners gives it a prolonged competitive advantage that investors can also capitalize on.

  • Vanguard Going All in on Direct Indexing, CEO Says

    Investing style seen as disruptive to ETF industry.