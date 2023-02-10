MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 8, 2023

Operator: Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Q2 2023 MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Tim Oxley, CEO . Please go ahead.

Tim Oxley: Thank you, operator and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us today as we discuss MasterCraft's second quarter performance for fiscal 2023. As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live and will also be archived on our website for future listening. With me on this morning's call are Fred Brightbill, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; and George Steinbarger, our Chief Revenue Officer. Fred will begin with a review of our operational highlights from the second quarter. I will then discuss our financial performance for the quarter. Then I'll turn the call back to Fred for some closing remarks before we open the call for Q&A. Before we begin, we'd like to remind participants that the information contained in this call is current only as of today, February 8, 2023.

The company assumes no obligation to update any statements, including forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements and subject to a safe harbor disclaimer in today's press release. Additionally, on this conference call, we will discuss non-GAAP measures that include or exclude special or items not indicative of our ongoing operations. For each non-GAAP measure, we also provide the most directly comparable GAAP measure in our fiscal 2023 second quarter earnings release which includes a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to our GAAP results. We would also like to remind listeners that there is a slide deck summarizing our financial results in the Investors Section of our website. As a reminder, unless otherwise noted, the following commentary is made on a continuing operations basis.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Fred.

Fred Brightbill: Thank you, Tim and good morning, everyone. Net sales, diluted adjusted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA were all the highest for any second quarter in the company's history and it is our ninth consecutive year-over-year record-setting quarter. When compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2022, net sales were higher by more than 10%. Adjusted EBITDA grew by nearly 10% and adjusted net income per share grew by nearly 19%. During the quarter, strong operating results and diligent working capital management allowed us to generate the most cash flow from operations and free cash flow in the company's history. This exceptional operational and financial performance was enabled by our strategic focus on the consumer and through investments in people and operations.

During the quarter, we continued to make progress in building much-needed dealer inventory ahead of the summer selling season. As of the end of the second quarter, dealer inventories are approximately 55% higher than the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 and about 20% lower than the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. We believe that business process and dealer network improvements we have implemented over the past few years will allow us to maintain more levels of dealer inventory than was typical in the past. Early boat shows results, recent retail sales data and industry commentary suggest a return to historical seasonal demand patterns. For historical context, approximately 70% of the annual powerboat retail sales occurred during the 5-month period from March to July.

To date, both dealer and consumer demand remained resilient and dealer inventory and production plans position our dealers to capitalize on the boat show and summer selling seasons. Early boat show results are up for MasterCraft and Crest versus both last year and 2019 levels. As a result of the reversion to historical seasonality, we expect to have a clear picture on retail demand as we progress through the third and fourth quarters. We continue to closely monitor economic conditions and evaluate the potential impact on our business. Since last year, there have been no significant changes in our view of macroeconomic or other demand indicators and the associated implications for the upcoming summer selling season. We remain prudently conservative in our approach to wholesale production for fiscal 2023 and we have developed plans for a range of potential retail demand scenarios.

Given the high degree of macroeconomic uncertainty and the historical cyclicality of our industry, we are committed to running the business in a manner that prioritizes strong performance throughout the business cycle. Guided by this philosophy, our intent is to maximize our fiscal 2023 financial performance while maintaining healthy dealer inventories. Moving on to supply chain. The general environment, including cost inflation and delivery disruption is improving with certain pockets of lingering risk expected to continue for some time. Tight supplies and longer-than-normal lead times in certain components, including those with upstream exposure to Asia, continue to intermittently affect our production schedules. However, we do not expect supply chain disruption to be a constraint on our full year production.

The tireless efforts of our world-class supply chain team have enabled us to provide consistent production and capital-efficient inventory control. This cautious optimism reflects a welcome change from the incredibly challenging supply chain environment in the past 2 years. Our strong operating performance has resulted in record cash flow, driven by record earnings and diligent working capital management. We've built a fortress balance sheet that provides us with abundant financial flexibility. We are well positioned to pursue our capital allocation priorities, first and foremost of which is invested in growth. We are laying the foundation for future growth by making targeted investments and initiatives that will take advantage of the strong underlying secular industry trends.

Let now briefly review some of the latest developments across our brand. Our MasterCraft brand performed exceptionally well by growing net sales to a second quarter record of nearly $109 million and expanding adjusted EBITDA margin by 80 basis points year-over-year. This tremendous result is due to the extraordinary efforts of the MasterCraft team and the continued success of MasterCraft operating model. MasterCraft's best-in-class powerful and clean engines and expanded entry and mid-priced product offerings have been very well received. MasterCraft has gained share in 6 of the last 7 months and remains the number 1 brand in the fastest growing and highest margin category in the powerboat industry. At Crest, net sales were up by more than 23% year-over-year.

Continuing a trend of generating exceptional profitability. Crest achieved a gross margin of nearly 20% for the quarter. Since its acquisition in fiscal 2019, Crest has doubled net sales and expanded gross margin by 340 basis points. Crest has and will continue to add points of distribution to its dealer network, fulfilling a key element of its growth strategy. On the innovation front, Crest new all-electric pontoon boat, the current and newly redesigned classic series have both been very well received by dealers and boat show participants. Crest sales and earnings growth demonstrates the success of the Crest acquisition and highlights our value-enhancing growth strategy. At Aviara, net sales were up by more than 75% compared to the prior period, driven by a 48% increase in units and higher prices.

According to the most recent all states reporting SSI market share data as of the rolling 12-month period ended September 30, 2022, Aviara increased its market share by 280 basis points in the 30- to 43-foot premium day boat category. Aviara continues to outpace all competitors, further solidifying the brand's position as the preeminent luxury devote. Looking ahead, Aviara will soon begin to launch innovative new models. These introductions will represent the next phase in Aviara's product evolution and will position the brand for continued revenue and earnings growth. I'll now turn the call over to Tim, who will provide a more detailed analysis of our financial results. Tim?

Tim Oxley: Thanks, Fred. We delivered another excellent quarter of financial performance. Focusing on the top line, net sales for the quarter were $159.2 million, an increase of $14.8 million or 10.2%. The net sales increase reflects higher prices, partially offset by slightly lower unit sales volume and higher dealer incentives. Incentives increased primarily due to greater floor plan -- floor planned financing costs driven by higher interest rates and recovering dealer inventory levels. When compared to the historically low amount in the prior year, discounting was also higher as we anticipate a return to more historical patterns of consumer demand and seasonality. For the quarter, our gross margin was 24% as we -- a decrease of 120 basis points when compared to the prior year period.

Lower margins were primarily a result of higher costs for inflationary pressures, changes in mix, higher dealer incentives and increased warranty costs, partially offset by higher prices and improved production efficiencies. Operating expenses were $11.8 million for the quarter or 140 basis points lower as a percentage of net sales compared to the prior year. Turning to the bottom line. Adjusted income for the quarter increased 11% to $21.3 million or $1.20 per diluted share, computed used in the company's estimated annual effective tax rate, 23%. This compares to an adjusted net income of $19.2 million or $1.01 per diluted share in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA increased nearly 10% to $29.8 million for the quarter compared to $27.2 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.7%, beyond 10 basis points from 18.8% in the prior year period. Our balance sheet remains incredibly strong as we ended the quarter with nearly $190 million of total liquidity and including nearly $90 million of cash and short-term investments and $100 million of availability under our revolving credit facility. We also ended the quarter with 0 net debt. Strong earnings and favorable working capital management has translated to record cash flow from operations and free cash flow. Year-to-date, we have generated a record $79.9 million of cash flow from continuing operations were nearly 200% higher than the prior year period. Year-to-date free cash flow from continuing operations was a record $67.8 million or more than 210% higher than the prior year period.

Our balance sheet positions us exceptionally well, provides us with ample financial flexibility to ensure sound operations through the business cycle and the ability to grow aggressively in alignment with retail demand. Given our recent operating performance, strong balance sheet and our positive long-term outlook, we believe our stock represents an outstanding value at recent prices. During the quarter, we spent approximately $4.8 million to repurchase nearly 225,000 shares of our common stock. To date, we have spent nearly 70% or $50 million program authorized in June of 2021. Cumulative activity under our share repurchase program provided an 8% benefit to our Q2 adjusted earnings per share. We expect to continue to opportunistically return cash to shareholders through the program while prioritizing financial flexibility and high return investments in the business that generate growth and long-term shareholder value.

Looking forward, we are raising our guidance for the full year based on our strong performance and incremental retail demand visibility. We will continue to monitor the strength of retail demand and adjust our production plans as appropriate to maintain healthy dealer inventories. Our guidance continues to reflect the potential for a range of retail demand scenarios as we approach the all-important summer selling season. For full year fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is now expected to be between $620 million and $640 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $111 million and $118 million. And adjusted earnings per share of between $4.40 per share and $4.66. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $30 million for the full year.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, consolidated net sales is expected to be approximately $158 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $26 million and adjusted earnings per share of approximately $1.04. Despite the dynamic business environment and macroeconomic uncertainties, we are confident in delivering strong financial results for our shareholders. I will now turn the call back to Fred for closing remarks.

Fred Brightbill: Thanks, Tim. Our business has performed extremely well through the first half of fiscal 2023, delivering record financial results which have exceeded expectations. Our diligent approach in business planning and our best-in-class operating model have allowed us to operate efficiently and have provided us with the confidence and agility to respond to a range of potential retail demand scenarios. A robust portfolio of innovative products, healthy dealer inventory levels and our flexible production capabilities position us to capitalize on the boat show and summer selling seasons. Despite significant macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain on track to achieve the second best year of financial performance in the company's history.

We look forward to delivering strong results by prioritizing resilience throughout the business cycle while maintaining a key emphasis on the pursuit of long-term growth opportunities and thereby generating exceptional shareholder returns. Operator, we may now open the line for questions.

