'Masterful': Former conservative judge applauds decision to remove Donald Trump from Colorado ballot

WASHINGTON — Conservative former federal judge J. Michael Luttig applauded the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 primary ballot as "masterful" and "brilliant."

The Colorado Supreme Court’s Tuesday ruling was based on a provision of the 14th Amendment that disqualifies certain elected officials who have engaged in an insurrection from holding office. The state’s high court ruled that Trump was disqualified over his actions surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Trump is expected to appeal the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

“This is the most pressing constitutional question of our times,” Luttig said in an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Wednesday. “And it will be a test of America's commitment to its democracy, to its constitution and to the rule of law for all the reasons that are coming to the forefront this morning.”

Luttig added that, when the U.S. Supreme Court hears the case, it will be the “single most important constitutional decision in all of our history.”

“Yesterday's decision by the Colorado Supreme Court was masterful. It was brilliant, and it is an unassailable interpretation of the 14th Amendment,” the former judge added.

When asked what he would say to Americans concerned about Trump's candidacy being placed in the hands of unelected judges, Luttig called Trump's conduct - not his disqualification - anti-democratic.

Colorado isn't the only state where advocates have tried to keep Trump off the 2024 Republican primary ballot. Lawsuits have also been brought in Michigan, Minnesota and other areas ahead of next year's presidential election.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Former judge lauds decision removing Donald Trump from Colorado ballot