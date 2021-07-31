Mastermind behind deadly 2019 Kashmir attack killed in shootout -Indian police

FILE PHOTO: Indian soldiers examine the debris after an explosion in Lethpora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district
Fayaz Bukhari
·1 min read

By Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, India (Reuters) - The mastermind behind a 2019 attack that killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops has been killed in a shootout with security forces, Indian police in Kashmir said on Saturday.

Mohammad Ismail Alvi, the commander of militant organization Jaish-e-Mohammad was killed south of the regional capital Srinagar, Vijay Kumar, the police chief of Kashmir told Reuters.

“Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was from the family of Masood Azhar. He was involved in conspiracy and planning of Lethpora Pulwama attack," Kumar said.

A suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying Indian paramilitary police in Kashmir on February 14, 2019, killing 40 of them in the deadliest attack in decades on security forces in the disputed region, raising tensions with arch foe Pakistan.

The Pakistan-based Islamist militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Indian government accused Pakistan of letting militant groups operate from its soil and called on it to take action. Islamabad said it rejected the suggestion it was linked to the attack.

Kashmir is a Muslim-majority region at the heart of decades of hostility between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan. The neighbours both rule parts of the region while claiming the entire territory as theirs.

(Writing by Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Gibbs accuses BCCI of pressuring him to not play in Kashmir

    Former South Africa international cricketer Herschelle Gibbs accused the Indian cricket board of trying to stop him from participating in a Twenty20 league in Azad Kashmir. The 47-year-old Gibbs plans to play for the Overseas Warriors in the six-team Kashmir Premier League, which runs from Aug. 6-17 and includes several retired international cricketers. Tensions have been high between Pakistan and India since New Delhi unilaterally changed the semiautonomous status of the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, which is split between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety.

  • Assam-Mizoram clash: Why peace is fragile between two India states

    Assam has advised people against travelling to Mizoram days after its police died in cross-border firing.

  • Singapore reports 120 new COVID cases; 42 unlinked

    The Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday (31 July) reported 120 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore, taking the country's total case count to 64,981.

  • Lions captain Jones was 'on a date' with referee, says former Boks skipper

    Former Springboks captain John Smit says he understands the frustration that led Rassie Erasmus to post a controversial video following the first Test between South Africa and the British and Irish Lions last Saturday.

  • US women’s soccer beats Netherlands on penalty kicks, advance to Olympic semi-final

    Plus, U.S. swimmers stir controversy over doping, mask-wearing at the Tokyo games.

  • Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travelers

    Germany will require people entering the country who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting Sunday. It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany’s relatively low case rate. At present, unvaccinated people traveling by air are required to test negative before they get on a plane to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from.

  • India-Pakistan Spy Thriller Series ‘Panthers’ Set at Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP, Blue Monkey Films (EXCLUSIVE)

    Veteran producer and former Disney UTV MD Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP is teaming with Premnath Rajagopalan of Blue Monkey Films for multi-season espionage thriller series “Panthers.” The series will be directed and showrun by Rensil D’Silva (“24: India”), whose thriller “Dial 100,” starring Manoj Bajpayee, Neena Gupta and Sakshi Tanwar and produced by Sony Pictures Films […]

  • Fasting may have become a health fad, but religious communities have been doing it for millennia

    Fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam. Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty ImagesThe practice of fasting has entered popular culture in recent years as a way to lose extra pounds. Featured in the bestselling book “The Fast Diet,” it advocates eating normally on select days of the week while drastically reducing calories on the remaining days. Fasting has been shown to improve metabolism, prevent or slow disease and possibly increase life span. But the practice is far from new. Around the world t

  • Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan Takes Another Step Forward

    The Senate on Friday voted to start debate on the $550 billion infrastructure proposal negotiated by a bipartisan group of lawmakers, clearing another procedural hurdle in the long and still uncertain journey to becoming law. The vote was 66-28, with all 50 Democrats and 16 Republicans – including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) – voting in favor of advancing the measure. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) called the package “a massive down payment towards rebuilding our n

  • Olympics-Badminton-Taiwan scores two major wins; India's Sindhu taken out

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Taiwan beat China to the badminton men's doubles gold medal in one of several big moments on Saturday that included India's PV Sindhu getting knocked out in the women's singles semi-finals and an upstart from Guatemala making it into the men's. Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of Taiwan crushed China's Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 21-18 21-12 in a match that lasted less than 35 minutes.

  • India rupee, bonds fall for second straight month; RBI policy in focus

    The Indian rupee traded in a tight band in July closing the month with mild losses against the dollar while the benchmark 10-year bond yield rose for a second straight month with high global crude weighing on sentiment. The unit lost 0.1% on the month, posting its second straight monthly fall after having dropped 2.4% in June. Sentiment has been lifted after the Fed did not outline a taper timeline, which is expected to aid local shares and the rupee in the near future.

  • Labour MP Apsana Begum cleared of housing fraud

    A Labour MP has been cleared of housing fraud and said that “vexatious” claims led to 18 months of sexist and racist online abuse. Apsana Begum, the MP for Poplar and Limehouse in London, had faced three charges of dishonestly failing to disclose information relating to her applications for council housing and benefits between 2013 and 2016. Ms Begum applied to go on Tower Hamlets Council’s social housing register in 2011, claiming she was living in an “overcrowded” property. She moved out of th

  • He was a prolific scorer at Boise State. Now Derrick Alston Jr. gets an NBA shot.

    Alston Jr. ranks No. 10 on Boise State’s all-time scoring list with 1,479 career points.

  • Inflation soars again in June, PCE shows, as shortages plague the U.S. economy

    The numbers: Inflation in the U.S. rose sharply again in June and the increase over the past year remained at a 13-year high, raising the cost of living for consumers and casting a shadow over a strong economic recovery. The so-called PCE price index rose a sharp 0.5% in June, government figures show. A separate measure of inflation, the consumer price index, is running even hotter.

  • COVID-19 surge hits Asia; Tokyo, Thailand, Malaysia post record infections

    The surge in Delta variant cases is rattling parts of Asia previously relatively successful in containing COVID-19, such as Vietnam, which will from Monday impose strict curbs on movement in several cities and provinces. The government of New South Wales reported 210 new infections in Sydney and surrounding areas from the Delta variant outbreak. Tokyo's metropolitan government announced a record number of 4,058 infections in the past 24 hours.

  • Timberwolves deal Rubio on draft night without draft picks

    For their first time in their 33-year history, the Minnesota Timberwolves were non-participants in the NBA draft. After forgoing both of their selections to Golden State, in completion of the trade that landed D'Angelo Russell and sent Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors in 2020, the Timberwolves did not reacquire any picks on Thursday night.

  • Russia reports pressure drop in space station service module

    The head of Russia's Roscosmos space agency said on Saturday that pressure in a Russian service module on the International Space Station had dropped as a result of an air leak. Pressure had fallen over a two-week period before a Russian research module, the Nauka, threw the station out of control when its engines fired shortly after docking on Thursday, but Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said the two events were not linked. The fall in pressure was a result of a known minor air leak in an isolated transfer chamber of the Zvezda service module and pressure will be raised in the next 24 hours, Roscosmos said in a statement.

  • Trump belittles Capitol police with misogynistic slur

    His comments are revealed after officers testify about harrowing 6 January riot

  • Grisly murder of diplomat's daughter sparks outrage over femicides in Pakistan

    A grisly murder in the heart of Islamabad involving families from the privileged elite of Pakistani society has dominated headlines for the past week, stirring national outrage over femicides in the South Asian nation. Noor Mukadam, 27, the daughter of a former Pakistani diplomat, was found beheaded in a posh neighborhood of the capital on July 20. Police have charged Zahir Jaffer, a U.S. national and scion of one of Pakistan's wealthiest families, with murder.

  • Olympics-Sailing-Nethra hopes to inspire Indian sailors, despite tough Olympic debut

    Nethra Kumanan is hoping her performance as the first woman to represent India in sailing at the Olympics will inspire others to follow in her wake, despite a tough debut at the Tokyo Games. The 23-year-old finished 35th of the 44 competitors in the Laser Radial class, well outside the top 10 finish required to take part in Sunday's medal race, but she told Reuters that she was pleased with her overall performance, despite some nerves. She took a brief hiatus form the sport after missing out on qualification for the Rio Games, but returned with Tokyo in her sights.