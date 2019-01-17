How Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Mastermyne Group Limited (ASX:MYE), there’s is a company with strong financial health as well as a buoyant growth outlook. Below, I’ve touched on some key aspects you should know on a high level. If you’re interested in understanding beyond my broad commentary, take a look at the report on Mastermyne Group here.

Flawless balance sheet with reasonable growth potential

MYE’s ability to maintain an adequate level of cash to meet upcoming liabilities is a good sign for its financial health. This indicates that MYE has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. MYE seems to have put its debt to good use, generating operating cash levels of 2.94x total debt in the most recent year. This is also a good indication as to whether debt is properly covered by the company’s cash flows.

Historical Performance: What has MYE’s returns been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Valuation: What is MYE worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MYE is currently mispriced by the market. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of MYE? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

