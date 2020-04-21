Mastermyne Group Limited's (ASX:MYE) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

With its stock down 33% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Mastermyne Group (ASX:MYE). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Mastermyne Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mastermyne Group is:

14% = AU$9.3m ÷ AU$65m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.14 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learnt that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Mastermyne Group's Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Mastermyne Group's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. Probably as a result of this, Mastermyne Group was able to see an impressive net income growth of 55% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Mastermyne Group's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 37% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Mastermyne Group fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Mastermyne Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mastermyne Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 38% (where it is retaining 62% of its income) which is not too low or not too high. By the looks of it, the dividend is well covered and Mastermyne Group is reinvesting its profits efficiently as evidenced by its exceptional growth which we discussed above.

Additionally, Mastermyne Group has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 23% over the next three years. The fact that the company's ROE is expected to rise to 25% over the same period is explained by the drop in the payout ratio.