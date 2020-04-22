What Is Mastermyne Group's (ASX:MYE) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Mastermyne Group (ASX:MYE) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 58% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 33% over a quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 18% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Mastermyne Group Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Mastermyne Group's P/E of 7.85 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that Mastermyne Group has a lower P/E than the average (8.6) P/E for companies in the metals and mining industry.

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Mastermyne Group shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

Mastermyne Group's earnings made like a rocket, taking off 58% last year.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Spending on growth might be good or bad a few years later, but the point is that the P/E ratio does not account for the option (or lack thereof).

How Does Mastermyne Group's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Mastermyne Group has net cash of AU$4.9m. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Bottom Line On Mastermyne Group's P/E Ratio

Mastermyne Group trades on a P/E ratio of 7.9, which is below the AU market average of 14.1. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. Given analysts are expecting further growth, one I would have expected a higher P/E ratio. So this stock may well be worth further research. What is very clear is that the market has become less pessimistic about Mastermyne Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 5.0 back then to 7.9 today. If you like to buy stocks that could be turnaround opportunities, then this one might be a candidate; but if you're more sensitive to price, then you may feel the opportunity has passed.