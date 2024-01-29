Masters of the Air star shares Barry Keoghan’s unusual advice on set

Masters of the Air star Jon Ewart has revealed that Barry Keoghan shared some unusual advice with him during filming.

The Apple TV+ series follows the exploits of the 100th Bomb Group during the Second World War, with the show serving as a companion piece to both Band of Brothers and The Pacific.

Keoghan is part of a stacked cast that includes Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Anthony Boyle and Stephen Campbell Moore, with supporting member Ewart revealing to Hello! Magazine that the Irish star had given him some peculiar tips on set.

“Barry Keoghan gave really good advice on set. He would say, 'it's not about looking good. You don't need to look good on camera',” began Ewart.

“He's like, 'Pick your nose, flick it on the floor if that's what people want to see. Be real in the situation.’ I would love to work with him again because he's such a raw talent, he's amazing.”

Ewart, who plays Lt. William Couch on the show, also spoke about his bond with his fellow cast members, which came as a result of the extended shoot due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There'd be a group of 20 lads. Like, imagine Austin Butler, Callum Turner and Raff Law all walking around and having drinks together in Oxford. We spent so much time together off-set, which made it really easy for us to gel.

“It's a long time to spend with people and while there were big names, I felt like we were all equal. I learned a lot from Callum, he's phenomenal on screen. Barry is such a raw talent – we spent so much time together.”

Masters of the Air will consist of nine episodes, with the first four parts being helmed by No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck, Dee Rees and Tim Van Patten have directed the other instalments.

Masters of the Air streams on Apple TV+.

