The Masters: What is Amen Corner?

The multi-talented Mayim Bialik stops by to talk about her latest project, a film called "As They Made Us," which she wrote and directed as a way to honor her late father, with whom she shared a deep love for music. Catch the film in theaters and on demand this Friday, and see Mayim on television hosting "Jeopardy!" and starring in her own sitcom, "Call Me Kat." #Colbert #AsTheyMadeUs #MayimBialik