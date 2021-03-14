Masters of Equities Universe Are Unfazed by Spike in Bond Yields

1 / 4

Masters of Equities Universe Are Unfazed by Spike in Bond Yields

Ksenia Galouchko, Abhishek Vishnoi, Michael Msika and Albertina Torsoli
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The recent rise in interest rates triggered a bout of volatility, but it’s not making the pros in the stock market run for the hills just yet.

Some of the world’s biggest fund managers say equities can persevere and continue rallying through the rise in government bond yields. They are focusing instead on prospects for a powerful economic and profit recovery.

In an informal Bloomberg News survey of more than 50 market players, most respondents including State Street Global Advisors and JPMorgan Asset Management said they’re monitoring the pace of the ascent in yields -- and the reasons for it -- rather than awaiting a particular level that will mark a breaking point for stocks. As long as central banks stick to accommodative policies, the equity bull run can power ahead, these investors say.

“Absent a shift in central banks’ thinking, we don’t think yields will rise to a level where it broadly hurts equities,” said Hugh Gimber, a London-based global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. “Provided the Fed sticks to guidance, and remains comfortable, willing to look through any temporary spike in inflation, I don’t see an environment where yields are rising in a way that’s problematic for equities broadly.”

The surge in government bond yields over the past month helped fuel an exit from the frothier parts of the market such as technology and defensive shares, leading to a dip of as much 11% in the Nasdaq 100. But the vaccination push in major economies and bets on a recovery in economic growth as well as consumer spending are filling equity bulls with confidence that they can keep reaping returns despite higher interest rates.

At the same time, the pick-up in yields and the more than 70% rally in stocks from pandemic lows are pushing fund managers to become more selective. The likes of Manulife Investment Management and HSBC Asset Management say that, while this isn’t the time to exit equities, the selloff in bonds will accelerate the rotation out of the more expensive growth parts of the market and into cheaper and laggard equities that can benefit from the economic recovery.

“If rates were rising from a normal range, tech stocks would’ve been fine, but not true when the valuations are what they have been,” said Dave King, a Boston-based portfolio manager at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. “Potential reopening, coinciding with the rise in yields as well as other factors, were positive for the stocks that people didn’t like too much last year, whether it’s banks or energy.”

The energy sector is the best performer in the MSCI World this year, rising about 30%, while financials are next with a 14% gain. More defensive and rates-dependent sectors, such as consumer staples and utilities, are both in the red.

Cult stocks that have been investors’ favorites throughout the pandemic have also had a harsh few weeks. Tesla Inc. was down as much as 36% from its January peak before recouping some of its losses last week. Even market stalwart Apple Inc., the biggest U.S. stock, crashed as much as 19% from its record high.

This environment could also mark a shift from U.S. stocks to other international equities, such as Europe and emerging markets, that have higher exposure to value sectors. Having lagged the S&P 500 during last year’s rally from the March lows, the Stoxx Europe 600 is outpacing the American benchmark so far in 2021.

“The risk of an equity market correction driven by higher yields is highest in the U.S.,” said Joost van Leenders, an Amsterdam-based senior investment strategist at Kempen Capital Management. “The U.S. economy has recovered faster than the European economy, and another major fiscal stimulus bill has just been approved. Inflationary pressure in Europe looks minimal. From a style perspective, growth is more at risk than value. This also means Europe may benefit relative to the U.S.”

Investors who are watching out for a particular Treasury yield level that can significantly hurt global equities pointed to a range between 2% and 3% for 10-year bonds.

“It’s important to remember that historically, rising yields have been consistent with rising markets, because both are driven by growth, and we think that will remain the case this time,” said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. At the same time, he added that “yields above 2.25-2.5%, if not accompanied by an improvement in the long-term earnings growth outlook and lower risk premia, would start to make current equity valuations look more challenged.”

The pause in the bond market selloff in the middle of the week last week showed how quickly stocks and growth sectors can come rushing back. The Nasdaq 100 on Tuesday surged 4% for its biggest jump since November, signaling that appetite for tech names remains strong.

“If the rise in bond yields is too quick or too high, it’s a negative for equity valuations. However, if controlled and modest over time, equities can absorb the adjustment reasonably well,” said Nathan Thooft, Boston-based global head of asset allocation at Manulife Investment Management. “Especially if the reason for higher rates is better growth rather than just higher inflation.”

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Where to Invest $10,000 Right Now

    Virtual healthcare services leader Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) is trading 37% below February's all-time highs. Nobody expects telehealth to completely take over addressing the healthcare needs of every citizen, but it doesn't take much of a market share to make a game-changing difference to Teladoc's revenue and its shareholders' stock returns. Long-term investors should take advantage of the recent pullback on Teladoc's generally skyrocketing share prices.

  • Bear Warning Seen With Nasdaq 100 Velocity Stalling at 2000 Peak

    (Bloomberg) -- A rebound in the Nasdaq 100 that recouped as much as half of its $1.5 trillion losses from its February high hasn’t been enough to deter skeptics. In fact, analysts are warning that the index may yet face more battering.Their concern emanates from the bond market, where rising yields have put pressure on richly valued stocks such as the tech companies that populate the Nasdaq gauge. An increase of 50 basis point in 10-year Treasury yields could lead to a bear market for the index, or a decline of as much as 20%, according to a study from Ned Davis Research.And as the economy heals, investors are embracing sectors such as energy that will likely benefit. One way of seeing the impact of that rotation out of tech is to plot the Nasdaq’s relative altitude versus the S&P 500, a gap that after briefly exceeding its level from 2000 has recently narrowed. To DoubleLine Capital LP founder Jeffrey Gundlach, it’s a sign that another collapse may be in store.While single-day rallies -- 4% on Tuesday and 2.4% on Thursday -- lifted the Nasdaq 100 to its first gain in four weeks, they’re not calming nerves. After all, big up days are not uncommon during a downtrend. In 2000, when the market started a three-year crash, the index had 27 sessions where it rose at least 4%. That compared with six such days in 1999, when prices doubled.“The early stages of a bear market is typically punctuated by ferocious rallies, and what matters in the end is how far the rallies extend and not how quickly they move within a single session,” said Michael Shaoul, chief executive officer at Marketfield Asset Management LLC. “Evidence continues to mount that the technology sector has finally relinquished its position as key global leadership.”The Nasdaq 100 is poised to trail the S&P 500 for a second month in a row. In a week when the tech-heavy gauge fell into a 10% correction, other indexes tracking everything from small-caps to banks, transports to industrials, climbed to records. On Wednesday, a version of the S&P 500 that strips out market cap bias -- treating Apple Inc. the same as News Corp. -- hit an all-time high even as the Nasdaq 100 was roughly 8% below its February record, a divergence not seen in two decades.That’s raising alarms for anyone who lived through the dot-com crash. Back then, when the Nasdaq 100 started falling in March 2000, the equal-weighted S&P 500 kept marching forward and didn’t peak until 14 months later -- a sign that money was being shifted away from the tech behemoths that soared in the internet bubble. Ultimately, the Nasdaq 100 lost half of its value.“People should not take solace in the fact that almost everything else besides the tech group is acting well,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “If the tech group continues to underperform, it’s going to weigh on the rest of the stock market eventually.”To be sure, as expensive as they may look now, software and internet stocks don’t match the extremes seen 20 years ago. And thanks to innovations like cloud computing and automation, their earnings are expanding, as opposed to contracting or nonexistent, as they were in 2000. But the strengthening economy, buttressed by vaccines and government support, alongside rising bond yields could mean trouble for the market’s biggest sector.While some strategists have brushed aside the yield risk, saying tech stocks have shown a fickle relationship with Treasuries over time, Joe Kalish, chief global macro strategist at Ned Davis Research, found that since 2014, the Nasdaq 100’s forward earnings yield -- the inverse of its price-earnings ratio where the higher it is, the cheaper stocks are -- has moved almost in lockstep with forecast corporate bond rates.In his model, if 10-year Treasury yields rise to 2% this year, that in turn could drive long-term Baa-rated bond rates to 4.5%, a scenario where the Nasdaq 100 would have to drop as much as 20% to stay attractive, all else equal. If yields climbed but the Nasdaq didn’t move, this would indicate over-valuation, Kalish said, adding his model correctly flashed warnings in 1987 and 2000.Based on the price-earnings ratio, the Nasdaq 100 isn’t cheap relative to other stocks, even after the latest pullback. With a multiple of 28, its premium over the S&P 500 stood roughly 7% above its five-year average.Moreover, the growth advantage that has sustained tech’s outperformance in all but one year since 2009 is poised to disappear -- at least for the next two years -- as pandemic-beaten firms like airlines and automakers roar back. Profits from software and internet companies are expected to expand 22% this year and 12% in 2022. Both lag behind the broad S&P 500, where earnings are forecast to increase 24% and 15%, respectively, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.Of course, with the latest federal relief package approved, cash may again flood into equities, preventing losses from snowballing. Yet with Nasdaq 100 knocking on the door of its relative peak, it’d be a mistake not to consider the downside risk, according to Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group.“New-era investments are at a significant crossroads,” he said. “After a prolonged period of extensive outperformance by the Nasdaq and tech stocks, it is not unreasonable to foresee a phase of underperformance, consolidation or even an outright collapse.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WATCH: A day in the life of Boston Celtics rookie Aaron Nesmith

    The Vanderbilt product is not your average NBA rookie.

  • British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

    British Airways's new boss said vaccinated people should be allowed to travel without restriction and non-vaccinated people with a negative COVID-19 test, as he set out his ideas for a travel restart a month before the UK government finalises its plans. Holidays will not be allowed until May 17 at the earliest, the government has said, but before that, on April 12, Britain will announce how and when non-essential travel into and out of the country can resume. Sean Doyle, appointed BA's chief executive last October, called on Britain to work with other governments to allow vaccines and health apps to open up travel, after a year when minimal flying has left many airlines on life support.

  • Mexico spurns endangered porpoise, may seek to blame US

    A Mexican government body met Friday to consider several proposals that would almost certainly harm the vaquita marina porpoise, the world’s most endangered marine mammal, and try to blame the porpoise's plight on the United States. The inter-agency group is considering lifting endangered-species protection on the totoaba, a fish whose capture often results in by-catch of vaquitas, as few as 10 of which remain. The Environment Department said the group’s recommendations won’t be made public until March 26.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • Several detained at vigil for woman murdered in London

    The disappearance of 33-year-old Sarah Everard as she walked home on the evening of March 3 has triggered a wave of accounts from women about the dangers they have felt and experienced when walking streets alone at night, accompanied by calls for action.As night fell on Saturday, around a thousand people - mostly women - gathered at the site in Clapham, south London, to pay their respects and protest at the lack of security they felt when out alone, with some chanting "shame on you" at police as they made arrests.As tensions mounted, Reuters witnesses saw police drag several women away from the gathering on Clapham Common.Campaign groups had wanted to organize a formal vigil to commemorate Everard to take place on Saturday evening near where she disappeared.However, organizers canceled the vigil on Saturday morning after police warned them that they could risk arrest for breaching COVID restrictions on outdoor social gatherings.Police discovered Everard's body on Wednesday (March 10) in woodland about 50 miles (80 km) southeast of London. The court heard that her body was found in a builder's refuse bag, and was identified using dental records.Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared in court on Saturday after being charged with Everard's kidnap and murder.Couzens's lawyer did not enter a plea to the charges of kidnap and murder ahead of a fuller court hearing scheduled for Tuesday. Couzens remains in custody.

  • A new Monopoly-style board game lets you pretend to be a billionaire tech CEO intent on saving the world at any cost - and one character seems to be based on Elon Musk

    Called "Evil Corp," the game is intended to warn against the downsides of Big Tech and protest the power wielded by tech moguls.

  • Pro-Trump senator praises Capitol rioters and claims they would’ve been dangerous if BLM protesters

    ‘I’ve also been criticised because I made the comment on 6 January – I never felt threatened, because I didn’t,’ Ron Johnson says

  • Gorillas enjoy Mother's Day picnic at London Zoo

    Twenty eight-year-old Effie and Mjukuu, 22, enjoyed a number of healthy snacks alongside their respective children - Gernot, five, and six-year-old Alika.The zoo would normally be welcoming many happy families on Mother's Day on Sunday (March 14), but the coronavirus lockdown has meant it has been closed for much of the last 12 months.The closure has caused financial difficulties for zoos up and down the United Kingdom.ZSL (Zoological Society London) has asked the public to make donations or book future tickets so that they can continue to feed and care for the animals until they can reopen their gates.

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep honorary degree despite pressure to revoke it after Capitol riot

    Former New York mayor was awarded doctorate in 2015

  • Biden aims for quicker shots, 'independence from this virus'

    One year after the nation was brought to a near-standstill by the coronavirus, President Joe Biden pledged in his first prime-time address to make all adults eligible for vaccines by May 1 and raised the possibility of beginning to "mark our independence from this virus” by the Fourth of July. Speaking in the White House East Room Thursday night, Biden honored the “collective suffering” of Americans over the past year in his 24-minute address and then offered them a vision for a return to a modicum of normalcy this summer.

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Stimulus checks are starting to hit Americans' bank accounts this weekend, but some may not be able to access the money right away

    The IRS said it is officially releasing the direct payments on March 17, so it may take a few more days for major banks to clear them.

  • 2,000 flights canceled in Denver as heavy snowstorm arrives

    More than 2,000 flights have been canceled over the weekend at Denver International Airport as a major snowstorm strikes the region. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning, saying it expects 18 to 24 inches (46-61 cm) of heavy, wet snow to fall in Denver and Boulder from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation warned that road closures are highly likely and asked people not to make unnecessary trips.

  • Katherine Heigl reveals she's going through a 'health crisis'

    The "Firefly Lane" star gave fans an update about her health on Instagram.

  • Some residents of a Florida City-owned trailer park have lived there for decades. They have until Wednesday to leave

    About 70 residents of a low-income trailer neighborhood in Florida City could be homeless by Wednesday because they are being evicted by the city.

  • The royal family is back to business as usual, sending a clear message about where their priorities lie after Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview

    After Harry and Meghan's interview, Prince William and Kate Middleton promoted mental health in schools, and the Queen celebrated science education.

  • French magazine Charlie Hebdo sparks outrage with a cartoon portraying Meghan Markle as George Floyd with the Queen kneeling on her neck

    The French satirical magazine has been accused of being racist, demeaning, and "pimping George Floyd trauma for profit."