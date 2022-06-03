Mastiff mix kills Yorkie in Fowlerville. Case may lead to charges

This photo is of a Mastiff/Staffordshire bull terrier mix at the Livingston County Animal Shelter in 2019.

FOWLERVILLE — A mastiff mix dog killed a smaller Yorkie May 28 and its owner may face charges, police said in a press release.

According to a press release from the Fowlerville police, the Yorkie's owner let the female dog and another dog out into a fenced backyard about 9 p.m. A while later, the woman heard one of her dogs barking and jumping at the door.

She opened the door and saw her Yorkie on the ground, not moving and covered in blood with the mastiff standing over it, police said.

"The homeowner yelled at the attacking dog, she grabbed the dog’s leash and pulled the Mastiff away from her dog and was bit in the process," the release said. "The homeowner was able to tie the dog to her fence to keep it away from her injured pet."

The Yorkie was rushed to the Michigan State University veterinarian hospital to treat "severe" injuries and underwent several surgeries, but it died two days later.

After the attack, the mastiff's owner saw their dog tied to the woman's fence and took it home, police said.

The Livingston County Animal Control (LCAC) conducted an investigation. The mastiff's owners later euthanized their dog.

The Fowlerville Police Department said "criminal action was taken by LCAC against the owners of the mastiff" and the police department will submit the case to the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office to consider charges. The release did not specify with what the mastiff owner may be charged.

