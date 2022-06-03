Mastriano willing to talk to Jan. 6 committee, spoke to FBI

Pennsylvania’s Republican nominee for governor, Doug Mastriano, has offered to sit for a voluntary interview with the congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Mastriano’s lawyer said Thursday that Mastriano already was interviewed by FBI agents last year about the Capitol attack.

Mastriano was seen outside the Capitol on the day of the insurrection and was in regular communication with then-President Donald Trump as Trump sought to reverse his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Mastriano’s lawyer says Mastriano told the FBI he didn’t know about any coordination behind the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Mastriano is a state senator and won the GOP nomination for governor last month.

