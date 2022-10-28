Mat-Su school bus attendant sexually abused student, charges say

Oct. 28—A Mat-Su school bus attendant sexually abused a girl Tuesday on the way to an elementary school, according to charges filed against him.

A spokesman for Durham School Services, which is contracted to provide busing to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, said 59-year-old Matini Siataga of Wasilla has been fired.

An 11-year-old girl reported to family that Siataga had inappropriately touched her on the way to school, according to a sworn affidavit written by Investigator Sherry Ferno of the Alaska State Troopers. The abuse was reported by the family to Willow Elementary School officials the next morning, the affidavit said. A spokesperson for the school district could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

Troopers were contacted by a supervisor at Durham School Services on Wednesday afternoon about the suspected abuse. The incident was captured on video by cameras installed on the bus, according to the affidavit.

A spokesman for the bus company did not answer additional questions about the situation Thursday but provided a brief statement that said Siataga's employment had been terminated and the company is cooperating with law enforcement in the investigation.

Siataga was charged with second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and is being held at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility, according to troopers.