The Memphis Area Transit Authority is hoping to garner $15.4 million more than currently allocated in the coming year from the city of Memphis and Shelby County Government.

Members of the Memphis City Council and the Shelby County Commission heard the ask from Gary Rosenfeld, CEO of MATA, at a joint meeting Saturday.

The $15.4 million would cover the cost of inflation for the transit authority to continue operating at its current level, Rosenfeld said. The transit authority is also entering labor negotiations and expects “some serious costs associated with it,” such as wage increases, he said.

There is currently a plan by both governments to use taxes from expiring PILOTS (payments in lieu of taxes) to fund MATA to the tune of $30 million, but the amount in funding doesn’t rise to $30 million until around 2030.

That $30 million “will get us to a decent transit system,” Rosenfeld said, and that’s only if the PILOTs are not extended. That also is before factoring in the inflation that will occur before 2032, Rosenfeld said.

The $15.4 million ask includes capital needs such as buses, Rosenfeld said. He did not specify whether a certain portion of the funds should come from one governmental body versus the other, but said it was his role merely to raise the need.

Although MATA is a city entity, Shelby County has waded into funding the transit authority in recent years, including $1.3 million for operations an an ongoing $1 million for capital needs in the current year's budget.

Current issues facing the transit authority include a labor shortage, employee safety, technology gaps and its aging maintenance facility. With inflation, the gap between revenue and expenses is widening, Rosenfeld said.

Katherine Burgess covers government and religion. She can be reached at katherine.burgess@commercialappeal.com or followed on Twitter @kathsburgess.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: MATA asks city, county for $15.4 million for ongoing costs