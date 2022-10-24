Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Matador Mining Limited's (ASX:MZZ) future prospects. Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. On 30 June 2022, the AU$28m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$5.5m for its most recent financial year. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Matador Mining will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Matador Mining, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2024, before generating positive profits of AU$77m in 2025. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 110%, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Underlying developments driving Matador Mining's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Matador Mining currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

There are too many aspects of Matador Mining to cover in one brief article, but the key fundamentals for the company can all be found in one place – Matador Mining's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of relevant aspects you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Matador Mining worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Matador Mining is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Matador Mining’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

