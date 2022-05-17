Matador Mining Limited's (ASX:MZZ) Profit Outlook

Matador Mining Limited (ASX:MZZ) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Matador Mining Limited engages in the mining and mineral exploration activities. The company’s loss has recently broadened since it announced a AU$3.6m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.3m, moving it further away from breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Matador Mining's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Matador Mining is bordering on breakeven, according to some Australian Metals and Mining analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of AU$83m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 2 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 138%, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Matador Mining given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that by and large metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Matador Mining has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning metals and mining company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

