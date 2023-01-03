Matador Partners Group AG (BRN:SQL) Screens Well But There Might Be A Catch

When close to half the companies in Switzerland have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 18x, you may consider Matador Partners Group AG (BRN:SQL) as a highly attractive investment with its 5.2x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly reduced P/E.

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Matador Partners Group as its earnings have been rising very briskly. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The Low P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far underperform the market for P/E ratios like Matador Partners Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 103% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 958% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 6.3% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we find it odd that Matador Partners Group is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance has exceeded its limits and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Matador Partners Group revealed its three-year earnings trends aren't contributing to its P/E anywhere near as much as we would have predicted, given they look better than current market expectations. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. At least price risks look to be very low if recent medium-term earnings trends continue, but investors seem to think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Matador Partners Group (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

If P/E ratios interest you, you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly and trade on P/E's below 20x.

