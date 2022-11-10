Has Matang Berhad's (KLSE:MATANG) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Matang Berhad's (KLSE:MATANG) stock is up by a considerable 12% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Matang Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Matang Berhad is:

2.5% = RM5.7m ÷ RM228m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every MYR1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of MYR0.02.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Matang Berhad's Earnings Growth And 2.5% ROE

It is hard to argue that Matang Berhad's ROE is much good in and of itself. Even when compared to the industry average of 11%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. Although, we can see that Matang Berhad saw a modest net income growth of 16% over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Matang Berhad's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 11%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Matang Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Matang Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Matang Berhad has a three-year median payout ratio of 90% (which means it retains 10% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Moreover, Matang Berhad is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of four years of paying a dividend.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Matang Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. You can do your own research on Matang Berhad and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

