Matanzas High School student accused in viral video beating to enter a plea

Brendan Depa, who is accused of beating a teacher's aide at Matanzas High School in an attack that was captured on a viral video, will enter a plea to the charges.

Depa will enter his plea at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 30 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center.

Depa did not make a statement during his brief appearance on Wednesday.

Depa, 18, is being held at the Flagler County jail on $1 million bond in the attack on the teacher's aide. He was charged with aggravated battery on a school board employee, a first-degree felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Depa attacked paraprofessional Joan Naydich on Feb. 21, a beating that was caught on a school security video that went viral video and drew international attention.

Depa, whose previous diagnosis included autism spectrum disorder, oppositional defiant disorder, according to testimony, was 17 at the time of the attack. Depa was transferred from a juvenile facility in Jacksonville to the Flagler County jail on Aug. 22 when he turned 18.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Matanzas High student accused of attacking teacher's aide to enter plea