Matanzas High School student arrested after biting staff member, sheriff says

A 16-year-old student at Matanzas High School was arrested after the teen got in a fight with another student and bit a school employee trying to break up the fight, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened about 1 p.m. Friday in the school's courtyard. A school employee was trying to separate two female students who were fighting. The staff member placed their arm around the 16-year-old student who bit the staff member several times in the forearm until she broke the skin, causing a minor injury, according to the sheriff's office.

The 16-year-old student was charged with battery on a school official and transported to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility for processing before being transferred to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice.

The News-Journal is not publishing the student's name because she has not been charged as an adult.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly asked parents to talk to their children about resolving conflicts without fights.

“This lack of respect for teachers and staff will not be tolerated in our schools,” Staly stated in the release. “School staff and teachers are here to teach you. Don’t fight in school. It takes a bigger person to walk away from a fight and de-escalate the situation than to engage in a fight or attack a faculty member.

"Parents, talk and teach your students how to handle disagreements and that fighting is not the solution," Staly continued. "This will help them for a lifetime. Otherwise, if you don’t do your job as a parent, we will do our job and arrest your child, which we don’t want to do, but we will not tolerate this kind of behavior in our schools.”

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Florida high school student, 16, bit staff member, arrested