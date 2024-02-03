Matawan acupuncturist charged in sexual assault of client

MATAWAN — A borough acupuncturist is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a female client.

Dr. Jeng K. Kuan, 57, who lives in Matawan and runs a practice at Prosperity Health Center on Route 34, faces charges of second-degree sexual assault and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Saturday.

Matawan Police received a report alleging sexual assault on Jan. 25, according to the Prosecutor's Office.

Dr. Jeng K. Kuan, a Matawan-based acupuncturist, faces charges of sexually assaulting a female client.

Crime: 'Monster' gets 4+ years in prison for beheading cat and forcing disabled roommate to watch

An investigation by the Prosecutor's Office Special Victims Bureau and the Matawan Police Department led to Kuan's arrest on Feb. 1. He remains in Monmouth County jail pending his first court appearance, scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7.

Kuan's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment on Saturday.

The Prosecutor's Office is asking anyone with additional information about Kuan or his activities to call Prosecutor's Office Detective Joseph Mason at 800-533-7443 or Matawan Police Department Detective Michael Denino at 732-290-2038.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling the confidential telephone tip-line at 800-671-4400, by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app at p3tips.com/1182, or by visiting monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

Amanda Oglesby is an Ocean County native who covers education and the environment. She has worked for the Press for more than a decade. Reach her at @OglesbyAPP, aoglesby@gannettnj.com or 732-557-5701.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Matawan acupuncturist charged in sexual assault case